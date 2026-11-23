New Delhi, The makers of Rashmika Mandanna-starrer "Mysaa" have postponed the release of the film.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna's 'Mysaa' gets postponed, new released date to be announced later more less

The actor re-shared the statement on her Instagram story on Sunday and said she will announce when the new release date is confirmed. The Telugu film is directed by Rawindra Pulle and set against the backdrop of the Gond tribal community.

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It follows Mandanna's Mysaa who turns into a lone warrior after her life is upended by threats and violence against her people.

The film was set to release on November 27. The makers said the film is envisioned to be a "technically superior, one-of-its-kind action spectacle".

"Telugu cinema has entered an exciting phase, consistently raising the bar with films which showcase exceptional craftsmanship and technical excellence, as seen in this week's releases.

"In the same spirit, 'Mysaa' is envisioned as a technically superior, one-of-its-kind action spectacle from Telugu cinema, crafted to deliver an immersive big-screen experience," read the statement.

The statement also assured the wait for another release date won't be long. "To ensure we bring this vision to audiences without any compromise, we have collectively decided to POSTPONE THE FILM'S THEATRICAL RELEASE FROM NOVEMBER 27TH.

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{{^usCountry}} "The new release date will be announced very soon, thank you for your continued love, patience and support. We assure you that the wait won't be a long one," it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The new release date will be announced very soon, thank you for your continued love, patience and support. We assure you that the wait won't be a long one," it added. {{/usCountry}}

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"The release is getting pushed. I will let you know when I know about film's release," the actor said.

The film also stars Samuthirakani, and Easwari Rao, among others. It is produced by UnFormula Films along producers Ajay Sayyapureddy, Anil Sayyapureddy, Veerasai Gopa, and Srikanth Reddy Sathi.

The actor will also feature in "Pushpa 3: The Rampage", in which she will reprise the role of Srivalli. She will also star in Atlee Kumar's film "Raaka". The film features actor Allu Arjun, among others.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.