Producer-distributor Allu Aravind recently received complaints from customers about a ticketing issue at his Allu Cinemas theatres in Hyderabad. As he exited a theatre, he received complaints about the way tickets were being rolled out. He called his team on the spot to take their feedback into consideration, and videos of the call have now been circulating online.

Allu Aravind calls team on spot after complaints

Allu Aravind called his team after receiving complaints in person about his theatre.

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Aravind was spotted leaving a theatre when a man could be heard complaining about not getting Dolby tickets. When the producer asked him what the issue was, he and a few others pointed out that his theatres were keeping tickets blocked till a few minutes before screening for all major releases. Aravind immediately took out his phone and said, “Wait, let me call my staff.”

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{{^usCountry}} He then seemed to video-call his team, pointing the camera at the people complaining and asking them to explain the issue. When they hesitated, Aravind said, “No, please tell us what the issue is.” When the people present there complained that, except for the bottom four rows, his theatre management was blocking all tickets and releasing them if they weren’t blocked a few minutes before the film’s screening, he said, “I will take control of this. Except for two rows, I will ask them to release it all to the public.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then seemed to video-call his team, pointing the camera at the people complaining and asking them to explain the issue. When they hesitated, Aravind said, “No, please tell us what the issue is.” When the people present there complained that, except for the bottom four rows, his theatre management was blocking all tickets and releasing them if they weren’t blocked a few minutes before the film’s screening, he said, “I will take control of this. Except for two rows, I will ask them to release it all to the public.” {{/usCountry}}

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While some videos don’t mention which theatres they were talking about, one X (formerly Twitter) user who was present for the interaction wrote, “Expressed our angst on @AlluCinemas to Allu Aravind. #AkasamLoOkaTara.”

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Allu Aravind’s recent work

Aravind produced Thandel, Single and The Girlfriend last year. This year, his first release is Pavan Sadineni’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara. Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli in lead roles, the film was released in theatres on November 20, clashing with Rajkumar Periasamy’s Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sai Pallavi-starrer OM.

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The producer has MS: A On-screen Legacy lined up next. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the MS Subbulakshmi biopic will star Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film was officially launched in September this year on the late singer’s 110th birth anniversary. Kamal Haasan attended the launch event and gave the first clap.

“We're all together... not making your biopic, amma. You have chosen us to make it... And, likewise, she has chosen Rashmika for this role. Rashmika, it is not what we requested; she has chosen and sent us as agents to you,” said Aravind amid criticism over the casting. The singer’s family has also given their nod to the biopic.