Allu Arjun greets sick fan through Make-A-Wish Foundation, laughs as she flawlessly delivers his Pushpa 2 line. Watch

Arjun’s team and the foundation made a joint post on Instagram with the caption: “Spreading Smiles Beyond Cinema (red heart emoji) Icon Star @alluarjunonline interacted with Shraddha through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, creating a joyful and unforgettable moment for the young girl. (hug emoji) A gesture that reflects his genuine warmth and compassion.”

Actor Allu Arjun recently granted a young, sick fan’s wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Greeting her on a video call, he even guided her through his famous Pushpa dialogue and asked what she wanted to do when she grew up. (Also Read: Allu Arjun summoned by Hyderabad court in Pushpa 2 Sandhya Theatre stampede case; actor's legal team reacts )

Arjun greets his young fan, Shraddha, in the video. When she says she wants to tell his famous Pushpa dialogue, he guides her through saying, “Pushpa naam sunke flower samjhe kya? Flower nahi, fire hain mai (Did you think I was a flower because I’m named Pushpa? I’m not a flower, I’m fire).” She even adds, “Jhukega nahi saala (I won’t bow down),” making him laugh and tell her she’s ‘damn cute’.

The actor also asks her to come to Hyderabad to meet him in person when she’s healthy. When she tells him she wants to be a doctor, he says ‘amazing’. The video ends with both the fan and the actor wearing wide smiles.

Court issues a summons to Allu Arjun in stampede case Arjun’s legal team confirmed to ANI that he has been asked to appear in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case by the Nampally court. “Nampally Court has issued a summons to actor Allu Arjun to appear in person before the court on Monday for a hearing. We will give more details later about the matter,” they said. The actor has been asked to appear in court on June 22, and further details are awaited.

Summonses have been issued to the 23 accused in the case, with the actor listed by the police as accused no. 11 (A11). After a stampede in 2024 left a woman dead and her 8-year-old child hospitalised in a critical condition, Arjun was arrested by the police and released a day later on interim bail. The actor had visited Sandhya Theatre during a screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule, where the crowd surged forward to meet him, causing the stampede. Allu Aravind has offered financial support to the family.