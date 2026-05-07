Allu Arjun's father Aravind asks Pushpa 2 stampede victim's sister to study well: ‘I will bear expenses’

Arjun’s team released a video of Aravind and Sneha ’s visit to Revathi’s family home. In the video, they can be seen interacting with Revathi’s husband Bhaskar and other family members. At one point in the video, Aravind calls Sritej’s sister Sanvi and talks to her. He tells her, “Will you study well? You must. I will bear all the expenses.”

A 2024 screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, X Roads, Hyderabad continues to haunt a family. Revathi died and her son Sritej continues to still recover from the aftermath of a stampede after being put on ventilator support. Allu Arjun , who was arrested in the case and released on bail, promised support to the Revathi’s living family members. On Wednesday, his father, producer Allu Aravind, and wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, visited the family.

Arjun’s family and producers of Pushpa 2, Mythri Movie Makers, director Sukumar all pledged money to the family at the time of the incident. Sritej was put on a ventilator and has been undergoing rehabilitation and long-term medical care. In December 2025, Bhaskar told the press that he was promised ₹2 crore but is struggling financially. Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) and producer Dil Raju met the family after that and claimed the issue was resolved.

The Pushpa 2 stampede On December 4, 2024, fans surged forward to catch a glimpse of Arjun at Sandhya Theatre during Pushpa 2’s premiere. He had visited there with his children, along with Rashmika Mandanna and other members of the film’s team. Revathi died in the resulting stampede while Sritej was hospitalised in a serious condition. He was on ventilator support and was discharged only in April 2025.

In the aftermath, there were calls to arrest Arjun and the theatre management. He was arrested on December 13, was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court and released from jail on the morning of December 14. The police also arrested three individuals in connection with the case: one of the theatre's owners, its senior manager, and the lower balcony in charge. The film’s team promised financial and medical support to the victim’s family.

Arjun is now shooting for Atlee’s Raaka, which also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. He also has a film with Lokesh Kanagaraj lined up. The actor has also said yes to projects by Trivikram Srinivas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga that have yet to be officially announced.