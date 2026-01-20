Allu Arjun hails uncle Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, calls it a Sankranthi ‘BOSS-buster’
Actor Allu Arjun recently extended a heartfelt congratulatory message to his uncle and megastar Chiranjeevi, celebrating the massive success of his latest film, Mana ShankaraVaraPrasad Garu. Taking to X, Allu Arjun praised the entire cast and crew, calling Chiranjeevi “The Boss” and applauding the performances, music, and overall impact of the film.
Allu Arjun congratulates Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's team
In his note, Allu Arjun wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS TO THE ENTIRE TEAM OF #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru. The BOSS IS BACK. Happy to see our megastar @KChiruTweets garu light up the screens again. Full #VintageVibes @VenkyMama garu rocked the show. Gracious presence by #Nayanthara garu, humorous presence by @CatherineTresa1 & energetic performances by all the artists, especially Sankranthi star BulliRaju. Whistle-worthy songs #HookStep, #MegaVictory, etc. Congratulations to #BheemsCeciroleo garu & all the technicians, and especially my dearest cousins @sushkonidela & @sahugarapati7 garu. Biggg congratulations to the Sankranthi Blockbuster machine @AnilRavipudi garu. This is not just a Sankranthi Blockbuster... this is a Sankranthi ‘BOSS’-buster.”
Earlier, Chiranjeevi himself expressed his gratitude to fans following the film’s overwhelming response on X (formerly known as Twitter). Chiranjeevi shared a note which read, “Looking at the humongous success of our film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, my heart is filled with gratitude. I have always said that I am a product of your love, and today, you have proven it yet again. This success belongs to my Telugu audience, my beloved Mega fans, the distributors, and the movie team who have worked relentlessly. Your whistles in the theatre are the energy that keeps me going. Records come and go, but your love stays forever,” he said.
About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
The film, written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, features an ensemble cast including Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Venkatesh Daggubati. Chiranjeevi plays a former operative with the national security agencies who falls in love with Nayanthara’s character and decides to embrace family life. The film collected ₹157.75 crore net in India in its first week and has crossed ₹300 crore worldwide in eight days.
