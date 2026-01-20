Allu Arjun hails uncle Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, calls it a Sankranthi ‘BOSS-buster’

In his note, Allu Arjun wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS TO THE ENTIRE TEAM OF #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru. The BOSS IS BACK. Happy to see our megastar @KChiruTweets garu light up the screens again. Full #VintageVibes @VenkyMama garu rocked the show. Gracious presence by #Nayanthara garu, humorous presence by @CatherineTresa1 & energetic performances by all the artists, especially Sankranthi star BulliRaju. Whistle-worthy songs #HookStep, #MegaVictory, etc. Congratulations to #BheemsCeciroleo garu & all the technicians, and especially my dearest cousins @sushkonidela & @sahugarapati7 garu. Biggg congratulations to the Sankranthi Blockbuster machine @AnilRavipudi garu. This is not just a Sankranthi Blockbuster... this is a Sankranthi ‘BOSS’-buster.”

Earlier, Chiranjeevi himself expressed his gratitude to fans following the film’s overwhelming response on X (formerly known as Twitter). Chiranjeevi shared a note which read, “Looking at the humongous success of our film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, my heart is filled with gratitude. I have always said that I am a product of your love, and today, you have proven it yet again. This success belongs to my Telugu audience, my beloved Mega fans, the distributors, and the movie team who have worked relentlessly. Your whistles in the theatre are the energy that keeps me going. Records come and go, but your love stays forever,” he said.