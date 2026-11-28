Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi’s Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara-starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was showcased in the Indian Panorama section of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The director, who has made a career out of family comedies that make big bucks at the box office during Sankranthi every year, is switching things up. At IFFI, he announced that his next film will be an animated Ramayana.

Anil Ravipudi announces animated Ramayana film

Anil Ravipudi calls the animated Ramayana his dream project at IFFI. more less

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At IFFI, Anil spoke to the press and announced an animated Ramayana project. Giving details, he said, “I want to announce my upcoming project. I want to see myself working across different genres and kinds of films. I am doing an animated film based on the Ramayana. It’s under production now. Hopefully, we are going to announce it very soon. It’s my dream project. So definitely, I am going to give a little surprise to the audience. I love mythology. From childhood, I have had huge respect for our mythology. So, it’s my dream project. People are going to see another side of me very soon.”

Clarifies that he is not giving up his Sankranthi films

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{{^usCountry}} Anil also clarified that making the animated Ramayana film doesn’t mean he’s giving up his usual family comedies. “So many people ask me, why do you always make comedy films? Why do you always make the same kind of films? It’s because of the huge appreciation that comes my way, and people are dying to watch such films; they love it,” he explained, adding, “People get stressed with their daily, routine lives. They’re coming to the theatres after working the whole week. It gives them proper relief and leaves them with a smile on their face. That’s enough for me. So, I definitely won’t leave the Sankranthi franchise. People are showing me so much love and respect. So, I definitely won’t leave the game.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anil also clarified that making the animated Ramayana film doesn’t mean he’s giving up his usual family comedies. “So many people ask me, why do you always make comedy films? Why do you always make the same kind of films? It’s because of the huge appreciation that comes my way, and people are dying to watch such films; they love it,” he explained, adding, “People get stressed with their daily, routine lives. They’re coming to the theatres after working the whole week. It gives them proper relief and leaves them with a smile on their face. That’s enough for me. So, I definitely won’t leave the Sankranthi franchise. People are showing me so much love and respect. So, I definitely won’t leave the game.” {{/usCountry}}

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Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming film with Jr NTR

Earlier this month, Jr NTR and Anil announced that they would be working together soon. Posting a picture of them together, Jr NTR wrote on his social media, “This one's going to be a laugh riot…@AnilRavipudi. #NTRxAnilRavipudi.” Anil also wrote, “Our combination has been long overdue @tarak9999 sir… Full-on entertainer coming up! Rolling very soon…No no, ROFL-ing very soon!” The film will be produced by Jr NTR’s brother, actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

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Anil’s next film, Vidudala, is releasing on January 12, starring Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram, Keerthy Suresh, and Krithi Shetty. It will be released in theatres on January 12 next year for Sankranthi.