Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi’s Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara-starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was showcased in the Indian Panorama section of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The director, who has made a career out of family comedies that make big bucks at the box office during Sankranthi every year, is switching things up. At IFFI, he announced that his next film will be an animated Ramayana.
Anil Ravipudi announces animated Ramayana film
At IFFI, Anil spoke to the press and announced an animated Ramayana project. Giving details, he said, “I want to announce my upcoming project. I want to see myself working across different genres and kinds of films. I am doing an animated film based on the Ramayana. It’s under production now. Hopefully, we are going to announce it very soon. It’s my dream project. So definitely, I am going to give a little surprise to the audience. I love mythology. From childhood, I have had huge respect for our mythology. So, it’s my dream project. People are going to see another side of me very soon.”
Clarifies that he is not giving up his Sankranthi films
Anil also clarified that making the animated Ramayana film doesn’t mean he’s giving up his usual family comedies. “So many people ask me, why do you always make comedy films? Why do you always make the same kind of films? It’s because of the huge appreciation that comes my way, and people are dying to watch such films; they love it,” he explained, adding, “People get stressed with their daily, routine lives. They’re coming to the theatres after working the whole week. It gives them proper relief and leaves them with a smile on their face. That’s enough for me. So, I definitely won’t leave the Sankranthi franchise. People are showing me so much love and respect. So, I definitely won’t leave the game.”{{/usCountry}}
Anil also clarified that making the animated Ramayana film doesn’t mean he’s giving up his usual family comedies. “So many people ask me, why do you always make comedy films? Why do you always make the same kind of films? It’s because of the huge appreciation that comes my way, and people are dying to watch such films; they love it,” he explained, adding, “People get stressed with their daily, routine lives. They’re coming to the theatres after working the whole week. It gives them proper relief and leaves them with a smile on their face. That’s enough for me. So, I definitely won’t leave the Sankranthi franchise. People are showing me so much love and respect. So, I definitely won’t leave the game.”{{/usCountry}}
Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming film with Jr NTR
Earlier this month, Jr NTR and Anil announced that they would be working together soon. Posting a picture of them together, Jr NTR wrote on his social media, “This one's going to be a laugh riot…@AnilRavipudi. #NTRxAnilRavipudi.” Anil also wrote, “Our combination has been long overdue @tarak9999 sir… Full-on entertainer coming up! Rolling very soon…No no, ROFL-ing very soon!” The film will be produced by Jr NTR’s brother, actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.
Anil’s next film, Vidudala, is releasing on January 12, starring Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram, Keerthy Suresh, and Krithi Shetty. It will be released in theatres on January 12 next year for Sankranthi.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
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