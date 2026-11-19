Telugu producer and actor Bandla Ganesh has been sentenced to a one-year jail term and fined ₹95 lakh by an Ongole court in an old cheque bounce case. However, the actor-producer does not seem worried, stating that he has complete faith in the judiciary and the law. Unfortunately, this isn’t Ganesh’s first brush with the law.

Bandla Ganesh says he has faith in the judiciary

Bandla Ganesh has faced at least two cheque bounce cases in the past.

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After receiving the sentencing on Wednesday, Ganesh took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to address it. Writing that he has immense respect for the justice system, he added that he would approach the High Court and the Supreme Court on the matter if need be.

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“I have immense respect for the Constitution of India, the judiciary, and the police system. In our democratic framework, every institution holds a distinct status and carries specific responsibilities,” wrote Ganesh, adding, “The Constitution provides us with the opportunity to seek justice—from the district courts to the High Courts, and ultimately, the Supreme Court. My firm belief is to move forward with complete faith in the judiciary and with due respect for the law.”

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The cheque bounce case against Bandla Ganesh

{{^usCountry}} According to a TNIE report, an Ongole court on Wednesday sentenced Ganesh to one year's imprisonment and imposed a ₹95 lakh fine in the cheque-bounce case. He was also directed to pay the complainant’s legal fees. Ganesh, Parameswara Art Productions, had reportedly borrowed ₹95 lakh from J Janaki Ramaiah from Maddiralapadu village in Prakasam district in 2018. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a TNIE report, an Ongole court on Wednesday sentenced Ganesh to one year's imprisonment and imposed a ₹95 lakh fine in the cheque-bounce case. He was also directed to pay the complainant’s legal fees. Ganesh, Parameswara Art Productions, had reportedly borrowed ₹95 lakh from J Janaki Ramaiah from Maddiralapadu village in Prakasam district in 2018. {{/usCountry}}

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After Ramaiah’s death, the actor-producer issued a cheque to his father, Venkateswarlyu. When the cheque bounced, the father approached the court. According to a Hans India report, the II Additional District and Sessions cum Special Court for trial of offences against women dismissed the criminal appeal against Bandla on Wednesday and confirmed the lower court’s conviction.

Ganesh has now been given four weeks to surrender before the trial court. In 2024, the II Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class had already imposed this sentence and the fine on the actor-producer.

Bandla Ganesh’s previous cheque bounce cases

In 2017, the Erramanzil Special Court in Telangana had sentenced Ganesh to six months' imprisonment and imposed a fine of around ₹16 lakh. This came after scriptwriter Vakkantham Vamsi filed a cheque-bounce case against him in 2015. Vamsi wrote the script for the 2015 hit Temper, starring Jr NTR and Kajal Aggarwal. He alleged that Ganesh had failed to pay his remuneration of ₹26 lakh via post-dated cheques, which weren’t honoured. Ganesh paid ₹17 lakh during court proceedings but didn’t meet the deadline to clear ₹9 lakh. However, the actor-producer was granted bail after submitting personal bonds.

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In 2019, a Kadapa court in Andhra Pradesh issued a non-bailable warrant against Ganesh in a separate cheque-bounce case after he failed to repay ₹13 crore borrowed from Mahesh, a Kadapa native. The actor-producer did not respond to notices served to him, and he was arrested in Hyderabad. He was remanded to 10-day judicial custody, but he was granted bail after the two parties negotiated a settlement of ₹4 lakh as an initial payment.

Ganesh was recently in the news when he broke down at his daughter's grand, star-studded wedding in Hyderabad in August. He starred in Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani this year.