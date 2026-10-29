Chiranjeevi makes Netflix debut with Megaverse, chat show celebrating Telugu cinema; filming begins

Megastar Chiranjeevi is coming to Netflix for the first time with his new talk show Megaverse, which celebrates the people and stories behind Telugu cinema. After entertaining audiences for decades and becoming one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable stars, the actor is now set to connect with fans in a new way, away from his familiar big-screen roles.

Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse takes viewers into the world of Telugu cinema

Chiranjeevi goes beyond the big screen with Netflix debut Megaverse, a talk show rooted in Telugu cinema.

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The show promises conversations, personal anecdotes and a glimpse of the personality that has made Chiranjeevi a favourite across generations. Known for his charm, humour and effortless screen presence, the actor will bring the same energy to this new format, giving viewers a chance to see a side of him they may not have seen before.

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The show will look at the legacy of Telugu cinema through the stars and stories that have shaped its journey. With Chiranjeevi leading the way, it aims to offer an intimate look at the industry, drawing on his own experiences and his longstanding association with films. Netflix shared the announcement on Thursday along with the caption which read, “Mass ki grammar, style ki definition. Megastar is here. 👑❤️ Watch Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse, coming soon, Only on Netflix.”

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{{^usCountry}} The official synopsis reads, “A celebration of the legacy, legends and larger-than-life stories of Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse promises a distinctive, intimate window into the world of the icons who have shaped its illustrious journey. At its heart is Megastar Chiranjeevi, whose passion for cinema and deep-rooted connection with its people serve as the show’s emotional anchor.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official synopsis reads, “A celebration of the legacy, legends and larger-than-life stories of Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse promises a distinctive, intimate window into the world of the icons who have shaped its illustrious journey. At its heart is Megastar Chiranjeevi, whose passion for cinema and deep-rooted connection with its people serve as the show’s emotional anchor.” {{/usCountry}}

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Chiranjeevi is no stranger to hosting, having previously presented Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Filming begins, more details awaited

Produced by Gold Box Entertainments, Atom Media Ventures and Sol Production LLP, Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse is currently being filmed. Netflix is expected to announce further details about the show soon. Earlier reports revealed that Telugu actors Brahmanandam, Sunil and Satya will be the first guests on the talk show.

Chiranjeevi's upcoming work

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Anil Ravipudi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which released in theatres on January 12, 2026. The film follows a former law enforcement officer who now works in security and is tasked with protecting his estranged wife and children from a vengeful former police officer.

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The megastar has several projects lined up. He will next feature in Bobby Kolli’s action drama Kaaka, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 14, 2027. The film reportedly revolves around a man trying to balance the demands of running an aquaculture business with his responsibilities as a father. Anaswara Rajan and Nivetha Pethuraj are also part of the cast.

The actor is also set to star in Vishwambhara, a fantasy action-adventure film directed by Vassishta. In addition, he has projects in the pipeline with filmmakers Srikanth Odela and Puri Jagannadh, keeping his busy film slate going.