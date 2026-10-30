Fahadh Faasil's Don't Trouble The Trouble quietly streams on Netflix after collecting 5 crore from theatrical run

Shashank Yeleti’s fantasy film Don’t Trouble The Trouble, starring Fahadh Faasil and Ssara Palekar in lead roles, was released in theatres on October 2. 28 days after its theatrical release, as is the norm for most films in Telugu cinema, the film has already hit OTT. It was quietly dropped on Netflix, and the OTT platform announced it on Friday.

Don’t Trouble The Trouble out on Netflix

Ssara Palekar and Fahadh Faasil play the leads in Shashank Yeleti's Don't Trouble the Trouble.

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On Friday, Netflix announced that Don’t Trouble The Trouble is now available to stream on Netflix in five languages. “Oka maya donga, oka chilipi dheyyam and lots of trouble (A cunning trickster, a mischievous ghost and lots of trouble) Watch Don’t Trouble The Trouble, out now on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam,” read the caption.

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{{^usCountry}} Those who watched the film in the theatre weren’t as impressed. “Only for fafa,” read one comment under the post. “Fafa kharma kaakapothey yelanti cinemalu cheshetodu ilaa dhigajaaripoyindu (What a pity, Fafa used to make such good films and now he has sunk to his level),” claimed another. Others were thrilled to watch the film on OTT. About Don’t Trouble The Trouble {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those who watched the film in the theatre weren’t as impressed. “Only for fafa,” read one comment under the post. “Fafa kharma kaakapothey yelanti cinemalu cheshetodu ilaa dhigajaaripoyindu (What a pity, Fafa used to make such good films and now he has sunk to his level),” claimed another. Others were thrilled to watch the film on OTT. About Don’t Trouble The Trouble {{/usCountry}}

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Don’t Trouble the Trouble is directed by Shashank Yeleti, presented by SS Rajamouli and produced by SS Karthikeya, Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, under Showing Business and Arka Media Works, respectively. It marks Fahadh’s debut as the primary lead in Telugu cinema.

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In Don’t Trouble The Trouble, Fahadh plays an orphan named Suri, who works as an ambulance driver. When he gets into trouble with a gangster and is forced to raise ₹25 lakh, he plans to kidnap a wealthy child for ransom. He meets Divya, played by Ssara, who claims to have made her parents disappear.

Don’t Trouble the Trouble was highly praised by Tollywood stars such as Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Nani before its release. Despite that, the film grossed ₹5.21 crore worldwide and collected ₹4.54 crore in India, according to the trade website Sacnilk. The film opened to lukewarm reviews from critics and audiences alike, struggling to sustain momentum and draw audiences.

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Fahadh, who debuted in Tollywood as the antagonist in Sukumar’s Pushpa films, starring Allu Arjun, also starred in Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot this year. Headlined by Mammootty, the film also stars Mohanlal, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, and Rajiv Menon. That film, too, did not perform as expected. Fahadh now has Karate Chandran lined up.