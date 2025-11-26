Here's how Keerthy Suresh reacted when confronted about ‘insulting’ Chiranjeevi, asked if she thinks Vijay looks better

Actor Keerthy Suresh was in Hyderabad on Wednesday to promote her upcoming film Revolver Rita. At a press meet, she was confronted by a reporter for supposedly ‘insulting’ Chiranjeevi by claiming that her favourite dancer is Tamil star Vijay. Even as the actor tried to explain her stance, the reporter continued to press her about it. Keerthy managed to maintain composure through it all. Keerthy Suresh spoke about her equation with Chiranjeevi and Vijay after the bizzare claim.

Keerthy Suresh asked if Vijay looks better than Chiranjeevi

At the press meet, the reporter mentioned that Keerthy once said in an interview that her favourite dancer is Vijay. They claimed that Chiranjeevi’s fans took this as an ‘insult’ to their favourite star. Keerthy was then asked if she said that because she thinks Vijay looks better than Chiranjeevi.

She replied, “It’s not about who looks better. Chiranjeevi garu himself knows how big a fan I am of Vijay sir. I love Chiranjeevi garu, I love working with him, I respect him. When I spoke to him, we had these kinds of conversations. I didn’t mean to come across as disrespectful. If I’ve hurt Chiranjeevi garu’s fans, I’m sorry.”

Explaining further, she added, “But what I’m trying to say is, Chiranjeevi garu has spoken to me about who I like acting with or whose dance I like. I told him I like Vijay sir’s dance and Suriya sir. He has taken it in a very sportive way. We know how big a megastar Chiranjeevi garu is; nobody is lesser than the other. Both are great actors. My mother (actor Menaka) has worked with Chiranjeevi garu, and he’s one of the biggest stars of the country.”

Keerthy Suresh forced to explain why Chiranjeevi, Vijay are equals

The bizarre line of questioning still continued with the reporter pressing her about how she could say that Vijay and Chiranjeevi were no less than the other, when, according to the reporter, the Telugu star had a long career and stardom to show for it.

Refusing to still take the bait, Keerthy said, “He’s a megastar and a legend, we know. But Vijay sir is also a legend there. When they ask me, it was my choice to say what I felt. It’s also because I’ve seen more of Vijay sir’s films. Chiranjeevi garu has only appreciated my honesty. It’s a little sad that when you want to say something, you’re not able to say what you want to.”

The conversation the reporter was referring to happened in 2024, when Keerthy was asked in an interview to choose a better dancer between Chiranjeevi and Vijay. “Vijay sir is my favourite dancer,” she had said.