Novak Djokovic gets Pushpa makeover as Wimbledon drops Allu Arjun-inspired post, gets a thumbs up from the actor

Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa has officially gone international, and its latest fan is none other than Wimbledon. In a unique crossover of cinema and sport, the prestigious tennis tournament gave a special shout-out to Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic, drawing inspiration from Pushpa: The Rise, the action hit directed by Sukumar. (Also read: Oo Antava composer Devi Sri Prasad claims Pushpa song was copied by another singer without his authority) Wimbledon honours Allu Arjun's Pushpa with a Novak Djokovic tribute in Telugu.

Wimbledon pays tribute to Djokovic in Pushpa style

Just ahead of Djokovic’s opening match at Wimbledon 2025 against France’s Alexandre Muller, the tournament’s official Instagram handle dropped a post that left fans across the globe buzzing. The graphic featured a digital avatar of Djokovic with his name styled in the iconic Pushpa title font—not in English, but in Telugu. The caption read: “Rukega nahi aur jhukega bhi nahi,” taking a cue from the film’s now-iconic dialogue.

Fans react

Fans could not keep calm as they saw the Indian representation on Wimbledon's official Instagram page. An excited fan wrote, "How is the official Wimbledon page so much in love with India". Another fan commented, "Best. Post. Ever. As a Telugu tennis player, I’m over the moon". A third fan wrote, "Telugu caption wasn't enough, so he put it in the picture ". Another fan wrote, "A moment to be proud of our cinema!". A fifth comment read, "Wow, Wimbledon in Telugu"

About Pushpa

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa was released in two parts: Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa: The Rule. The film stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, a labourer who rises through the ranks of the red sandalwood smuggling world, clashing with a ruthless police officer, played by Fahadh Faasil. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, and Rao Ramesh.

Pushpa: The Rise shattered box office records, earning over ₹1,642 crore (approximately $190 million) worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Allu Arjun won Best Actor at the 69th National Film Awards.