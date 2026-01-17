Ram Charan gets candid about dealing with failure, having the advantage of being Chiranjeevi's son

Actor Ram Charan has experienced a dip in his career after the global success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR in 2022. On the automobile show, Cars With Stars, the actor got candid about facing failures and successes. He also spoke about how he sees his family's massive legacy in the film industry as an advantage, given that he's Chiranjeevi's son and Pawan Kalyan's nephew. Ram Charan's last film Game Changer failed to make a mark at the box office.

Advantages of having a family legacy Ram was asked how he views growing up in a family with a legacy, and he called it an advantage. “It’s a beautiful advantage to have that kind of insight and experience from the family. You learn everything a little quicker than someone who is starting fresh from an acting school. And frankly, I saw it only as an advantage,” he said. When asked if he felt the burden of it all, he laughed and replied, “It was not difficult for me; it was difficult for the audience to accept it.”

Dealing with successes and failures Ram was also asked how he deals with the fame that has come his way. The actor said, “Frankly, I don’t take myself too seriously. From 8 to 6, I do my job very religiously, and after that, I just forget what I do. I don’t dwell on my success.” However, when asked about failures, he replied, “Failures are tough. It does take you a notch back.” This comes after the actor recently faced a setback in 2025 with Game Changer, which collected ₹186.28 crore worldwide in its lifetime.