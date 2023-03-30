Ram Charan jets off to Dubai with wife Upasana; internet praises actor's sweet gesture towards fan at airport. Watch

Actor Ram Charan, who recently celebrated his 38th birthday, left for a holiday to Dubai on Wednesday night with his wife Upasana Konidela. The actor and Upasana travelled out of Hyderabad with their pet dog, Rhyme. Several pictures and videos of Ram Charan from the airport have surfaced on social media and fans say he’s taking a much-needed break. They also praised his sweet gesture towards a fan at the airport. (Also Read | Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela spotted with baby bump at his birthday bash, actor keeps her close. Watch) Ram Charan and Upasana flew to Dubai.

In a video shared on Instagram by a paparazzo account, Ram was seen walking into the airport with Upasana and their dog. He wore a white T-shirt under a black jacket and grey trousers. Upasana opted for a black top under a floral jacket and black leggings. She also wore white shoes and carried a bag. Both of them wore dark sunglasses.

In the clip, Ram's security was seen pushing people away from him. However, the actor urged him not to do so. When his security pushed a girl away, Ram took his hands off the person. He also posed for a selfie, for a brief moment, with a fan. Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, "His guard was pushing a fan away, but Ramcharan stopped him from doing that. A rare sight!!! Humble fellow!"

Several fans also took to Twitter and shared his pictures. Reacting to a post, a person wrote, “Looks like a late birthday holiday. Have fun (sic).” Another Twitter said, “Much deserved break after the Oscar campaign (sic).” Ram, earlier this week, held a grand bash by inviting the who’s who of the Telugu film industry.

Last Friday, a day after the release of Rangamarthanda, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan met actor Brahmanandam and felicitated him for his performance in the movie. Rangamarthanda, directed by Krishna Vamsi, is the Telugu remake of the Marathi hit, Natsamrat. In the pictures, Ram Charan was seen sporting a new look. The golden highlights on his hair caught the attention of fans on social media.

Fans believed this new look could be for the upcoming film Game Changer with director Shankar. The title and first look of the film were released earlier this week on Ram's birthday. This project will mark Shankar’s foray into Telugu filmdom. Ram Charan is said to be playing an IAS officer with anger issues while Kiara Advani plays his co-star.

