It has been speculated for years now that actor Ramya Krishnan and director Krishna Vamsi are separated. The fact that they live in different cities only fuelled these rumours. Calling marriage an ‘overrated process in a relationship’, Ramya clarified whether they were still together and how their relationship works on a podcast recently. She also hinted that she was more answerable to her filmmaker husband’s family than to him.

Ramya Krishnan explains living separately from Krishna Vamsi

Ramya Krishnan and Krishna Vamsi have been married since 2003.

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On the Raw Talks with VK podcast, Ramya was asked to address speculation around her marriage. She said, “We are 100% still married. But we are conveniently, happily living in two different cities. My son was just growing up when I began shooting for a TV show, and we were in Hyderabad. I would come to Chennai every 15 days and go back during the Telangana agitation. When there were strikes and school would shut down, it would get taxing on me and the child. Every time I left the city, he would get sick. I decided to put him in a school in Chennai,” she said.

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Calls marriage an overrated process in relationship

{{^usCountry}} Ramya also called marriage ‘overrated’, stating that she should’ve just lived-in with Krishna instead of tying the knot. “I feel like marriage is an overrated process in a relationship. Marriage should happen when it’s needed. In fact, Vamsi kept on saying, why marriage? Let’s live-in together. Maybe I should have said yes then. I feel like marriage involves families, so many people around you, and you’re answerable to that relationship more than your relationship with that person. What I’m trying to say is that my relationship with that person is perfect; it will always be so,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramya also called marriage ‘overrated’, stating that she should’ve just lived-in with Krishna instead of tying the knot. “I feel like marriage is an overrated process in a relationship. Marriage should happen when it’s needed. In fact, Vamsi kept on saying, why marriage? Let’s live-in together. Maybe I should have said yes then. I feel like marriage involves families, so many people around you, and you’re answerable to that relationship more than your relationship with that person. What I’m trying to say is that my relationship with that person is perfect; it will always be so,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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About Ramya Krishnan-Krishna Vamsi

Ramya and Krishna have worked together in three films so far: Chandralekha (1998), Sri Anjaneyam (2004), and Ranga Maarthaanda (2023). But they met on the set of films such as Gulabi, Ninne Pelladatha, and Sindhooram before their wedding in 2003. Their son, Ritwik Vamsi, was born in 2005.

On the podcast, Ramya joked that they’re probably still married because they live separately. She also stated that they’re ‘better friends now, instead of fighting all the time’. Ramya also stated that her husband’s day begins and ends with cinema. She revealed that he stopped sharing his work with her since she criticised the second half of Sri Anjaneyam years ago, stating that they now prefer to do their own thing.

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Ramya last starred in Jailer 2. She has Raaka, Sri Sri, Pocket Novel, Tera Yaar Hoon Mein, and more films lined up. She was also recently a guest host on Bigg Boss 10 Tamil.