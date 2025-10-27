Ramya Krishnan fights back tears while talking to Jagapathi Babu about Soundarya: ‘Never lost herself to fame’

Actor Ramya Krishnan was the latest guest on Jagapathi Babu’s Zee5 talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa. The actor struggled to hold back tears on the show while talking to him about their friend, the late Soundarya. She recollected her memories with her through the years, including shooting for Ammoru and Padayappa. Here’s what she said. Ramya Krishnan looked emotional while talking about the late Soundarya.

Ramya Krishnan emotional about Soundarya

On the show, Jagapathi told Ramya that he wanted to talk about a common friend they both had. While Ramya initially looked excited at the prospect, her happiness seemed to turn to grief soon as she watched a clip of herself and Soundarya from the 1999 hit film Padayappa. Soon, it was clear that she was struggling to hold back her tears, with a few tears even slipping out. Noticing her struggling, Jagapapathi said, “We played that because this is a moment we need to think. Soundarya had a beautiful heart, much like her name.”

A few moments later, Jagapathi asked Ramya to share her memories with Soundarya. Wiping back tears, she said, “The first time I saw Soundarya was when we shot for Ammoru (1995). I have worked on many films with her, including Padayappa. I saw an innocent, raw, beautiful child grow and groom herself. She didn’t let fame change her at all. She’s a beautiful human being, a good friend.” Ramya looked emotional while describing her friendship with Soundarya and seeing their old pictures together.

About Soundarya

Soundarya was a popular actor in the 90s, having worked with everyone from Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi to Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. Jagapathi and Ramya had also acted with her in some hit films. Her claim to fame was the 1994 film Hello Brother, starring Nagarjuna and Ramya. Her role in Ammoru bagged her a Filmfare award for Best Actress. She also acted in a few films in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam throughout her career.

On 27 April 2003, she married GS Raghu, a software engineer by profession. A few days before their first anniversary, on 17 April 2004, Soundarya died at age 31 in a plane crash with her brother Amarnath. She was travelling to campaign for the BJP and was pregnant when she died.