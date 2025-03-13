Soundarya's husband Raghu breaks silence on allegations against Mohan Babu: ‘No property illegally acquired’

Recently, Chittimalli from Khammam, Telangana, filed a police complaint against Mohan Babu, making serious allegations against him and linking him to actor Soundarya’s death in 2004. Her husband, Raghu GS, broke silence and issued a statement to Telugu 360, calling the allegations ‘baseless’ and ‘false’. (Also Read: Mohan Babu faces murder allegations 2 decades after Soundarya's death; police complaint filed in Khammam) Soundarya died in a plane crash two decades ago, and the complainant alleged Mohan Babu had something to do with it.

Soundarya’s husband on allegations against Mohan Babu

Raghu released a statement clarifying that the allegations against Mohan were false and that, to his knowledge, there were no property transactions between his late wife and the veteran actor. He wrote, “I want to deny the baseless news which has spread across regarding to the property. To clarify, I confirm that there is no property illegally acquired by Shri Mohan Babu sir from my wife Late Smt. Soundarya. We never had any land transactions with him as far my knowledge is concerned.”

He also stated that he knew Mohan for more than 25 years now and that their families, including his late wife and brother-in-law shared a ‘deep bonding of mutual trust and respect’. He added, “Respect shri Mohan Babu sir on this and wanted to share the truth with you all. We share a good rapport and are a family with Shri Mohan Babu sir In this aspect I want to confirm again that we don’t have any property transactions related to this with Shri Mohan Babu sir,” requesting people to ‘stop spreading wrong news’.

The allegations on Mohan Babu

Chittimalli, who claimed a threat to his life from Mohan, filed a police complaint alleging that the actor pressured Soundarya and her brother Amarnath to sell him six acres of land and a guesthouse in Jalapally near Shamshabad. The complainant alleges that Soundarya was murdered, and Mohan took over possession of her land forcefully after that.

The complaint also flagged issues between Mohan and his younger son, Manchu Manoj, seeking justice for the latter. No FIR was filed in the matter. In 2004, Soundarya was 31 and pregnant when her jet crashed. She was on her way to a political campaign with her brother Amarnath.