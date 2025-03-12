Mohan Babu faces murder allegations 2 decades after Soundarya's death; police complaint filed in Khammam

Fresh allegations regarding actor Soundarya’s death have surfaced 21 years after she died in an aircraft crash. A Khammam resident filed a police complaint alleging that Mohan Babu had a property dispute with her before her death and that she was murdered. (Also Read: Mohan Babu apologises to journalist for assault after attempt to murder charge: ‘Media became inadvertently intertwined’) Soundarya and Mohan Babu also acted together in a couple of films before her death.

Mohan Babu faces murder allegations

A copy of the complaint shared by News18 Kannada states that Khammam resident Chittimalli has filed a police complaint against Mohan Babu in Khammam, Telangana. He accused Mohan of pressuring Soundarya and her brother Amarnath to sell him six acres of land and a guesthouse in Jalapally near Shamshabad.

When they refused to give in, it allegedly led to a major conflict between the actors. The complainant alleges that Soundarya was murdered, and Mohan took over possession of her land forcefully after that. Chittimalli alleged he had a life threat from Mohan, asked for protection, and requested the government to take over control of the land. No FIR has been registered in the matter yet.

Chittimalli also flagged the issues between Mohan and his younger son, Manchu Manoj, and sought justice for the latter.

What happened to Soundarya?

Soundarya was a massively popular actor from Karnataka who gained fame for her roles in Telugu films. She also acted in some Tamil and Kannada films, apart from the 1999 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Sooryavansham in Hindi. In 2003, she married Raghu, a software engineer.

In 2004, Soundarya and her brother Amarnath were on their way to Karimnagar for a political event when their jet crashed. She was 31 and pregnant at the time; her body could not be recovered from the crash site.

Incidentally, Soundarya’s last film, Shiva Shankar, was with Mohan and released after her death. The Kannada film Apthamitra, a remake of the Malayalam film Manichithrathazhu, was also released posthumously.