Mohan Babu hospitalised after physical altercation with media over feud with son Manchu Manoj

The feud between Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj escalated on Tuesday evening after the latter tried to enter the former’s family home to meet his daughter. Numerous videos from the evening show things slowly escalating, resulting in a physical altercation and hospitalisation. (Also Read: All about the filmy Manchu Manoj-Mohan Babu feud: When did first cracks appear, brother turns against brother and more) The feud between Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj escalated on Tuesday evening.

The family feud between Mohan and Manoj gained steam on Monday when the former lodged a police complaint against the latter, alleging that Manoj and his wife Bhuma Mounika ‘orchestrated’ to take possession of his home. He also released an audio alleging that his son was addicted to alcohol. Manoj also sought police protection after he was allegedly beaten up and had to seek medical help.

Reporter files case on Mohan Babu

Manoj forced open the gates of Mohan’s house in Jalpally on Tuesday evening, December 10, claiming that his child was inside. He was reportedly not allowed to enter the house, despite claiming he needed to see his daughter. Numerous journalists were also gathered at the scene to cover the ongoing feud. A few minutes after Manoj tried to force his way inside, the security personnel seemingly pushed him out. However, things boiled over at around 7:50 pm when Mohan allegedly attacked a journalist.

According to the police FIR sourced by ANI, the complainant recounted that Manoj invited him and other journalists inside the house. During their coverage, Mohan confronted the complainant aggressively, grabbing their microphone and cell phone, using abusive language, and physically attacking them. The assault reportedly left the journalist with a severe head injury that caused significant bleeding. The journalist lodged a complaint against Mohan at the Pahadi Shareef police station. According to PTI, he received medical treatment at Trident Hospital in Shamshabad.

The Film Critics Association and the Telugu Film Journalists Association have condemned Mohan’s alleged attack on the reporter. They have demanded that Mohan be removed from the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) and Vishnu Manchu be removed as the president.

Mohan Babu hospitalised

After the altercation with the reporter, which took place in the presence of police and his security team, Mohan was hospitalised. A health bulletin released by Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad states, “Noted film personality and former member of the Rajya Sabha Dr Manchu Mohan Babu was brought into the Emergency Department of Continental Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, at 8:30 pm on 10th December 2024 with complaints of diffuse body pains, anxiety and history of loss of consciousness.”

The bulletin also states, “He was given immediate and necessary medical care by the specialists in the Emergency Department, and following a thorough examination, he was found to be having a blunt injury below the left eye and was found with high blood pressure, increased heart rate, and excessive heart rate fluctuations.” Mohan is currently under observation; he was supposed to report to the Pahadi Shareef police station on Wednesday morning. The doctors spoke to the press on Wednesday and reiterated the same.

Manchu Manoj apologises to the media

On Wednesday, Manoj spoke to the press and apologised to the media on behalf of his father, Mohan. He wiped tears and said, “I never thought a day like this would come. I want to apologise to the media on behalf of me and my father. Please think of me as your own and forgive me; I am sorry. I did not like that you were there to support me when this happened to you. I do not like them dragging my wife’s name into this; we never asked them for money or property. I only returned home because my wife was pregnant, my brother (Vishnu) had moved to Dubai, and my parents were living alone. Was it my fault to marry the woman I loved?”

Manoj also said that he does not want the to-and-fro with his family. “I have asked my family multiple times to sit down and sort out issues with me, but they haven’t. They’re lying that my mother is hospitalised. I called 100 in the heat of the moment, and no one took me to the hospital after the altercation. 108 had to come to take me to the hospital; they had character assassinated me. I urge them again to give back the CCTV tapes they’ve taken. I am not a liar; my father is not the one you see today. Someone else is pulling the strings; he’s a god,” he said.