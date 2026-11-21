Think of veteran actor Vijayashanthi, and it's most likely that the song Osey Ramulamma begins playing in your head. The 1997 film and her titular role in Dasari Narayana Rao's film remain among the most memorable in her career. 29 years later, Rawindra Pulle recreated the song for Rashmika Mandanna in Mysaa. The original singer-composer Vandemataram Srinivas has also returned to helm it.

Rashmika Mandanna on the Osey Ramulamma recreation

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film Mysaa has a version of Vijayashanthi's Osey Ramulamma song. more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When the song was released in Hyderabad on Friday, Rashmika remarked that it scared her to touch upon something so iconic. “I got really scared when Rawi sir told me we were going to recreate the Osey Ramulamma song. It’s such an iconic song from an iconic film,” she said, adding, “It’s a massive responsibility to recreate something like that. Of course, we can’t match the original, but we are grateful we have done it justice.”

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Featured Video

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She also thanked the original singer-composer, “Srinivas sir, we were able to get you on board, so I was like, thank God. We are very happy. Thank you so much for taking the time out and doing this for us.” Rashmika then sent her love to Vijayashanthi and hoped that she would have her blessings too, “Biggest love to Vijayshanthi ma’am. We would’ve been very happy if you were here today. We know you’re very busy. This is our little tribute to you. I hope you are happy with the song.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also thanked the original singer-composer, “Srinivas sir, we were able to get you on board, so I was like, thank God. We are very happy. Thank you so much for taking the time out and doing this for us.” Rashmika then sent her love to Vijayashanthi and hoped that she would have her blessings too, “Biggest love to Vijayshanthi ma’am. We would’ve been very happy if you were here today. We know you’re very busy. This is our little tribute to you. I hope you are happy with the song.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The actor signed off, hoping the audience would give the recreation even a little love compared to the original. Rashmika also wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Some songs are just timeless, and Osey Ramulamma is one of themmmm! The strength, the courage and the fire that Ramulamma stands for is something so special. Vijayashanti ma'am gave us a woman who stood for courage, strength and standing up for what's right..And Vandemataram Srinivas garu is singing it again after 25 years.. just makes it all the more beautiful! This is a BIG one for us.”

The legacy of Osey Ramulamma

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Set in a feudal village in Telangana, Osey Ramulamma tells the story of a Dalit woman who’s exploited by a dominant caste overlord when she’s only 13. After attempts are made to kill her and her baby, she’s rescued by Naxalites who take her in. When another attempt to exploit her leads to murder, Ramulamma joins the Naxal movement to gain justice.

Featured Video

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film touched upon the themes of Telangana resistance, empowerment and agency. The title song itself drew heavily from Telangana folk traditions and rebellion. Over the years, the Osey Ramulamma song has become an anthem for female empowerment and resistance, as well as a rallying cry against feudalism and caste oppression.

Narayana Rao and Srinivas’ Osey Ramulamma, the film and song, were also released at a time when mainstream Tollywood focused more on stories from Andhra Pradesh. It also redefined how female protagonists were depicted in commercial Telugu cinema, moving beyond romantic interests and damsels in distress.

Mysaa will be released in theatres on November 27. It tells the story of a Gond tribal woman who rises against injustice. The promotional material hints at it following similar beats as Osey Ramulamma.