Actor Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Mysaa, even as the film now stands postponed mere days before it hit screens. The actor is also excited about her next project, where she is set to portray legendary Carnatic singer and Bharat Ratna awardee MS Subbulakshmi in her biopic.

What Rashmika said

Rashmika Mandanna also stated that she was 'chosen' by MS Subbulakshmi to essay her. more less

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In an interaction with Prema on her YouTube channel, Rashmika was asked about the film and how she is preparing to portray such an iconic character. In response, she said, “It is such a special film, and I am so worried because I do not know how much of the film should I talk about. We want to protect it with everything we have. I have to start learning Carnatic music, I cannot just pretend. I don't know much but feels can be conveyed… but singing is one thing in life I have never done. Even at home, I don't even hum. Now, with this project, I want to hum and sing. I can never do it but I got this opportunity to play MS Amma."

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{{^usCountry}} She went on to add, "When I was first approached with this role, I told them that this is too powerful for me to touch upon. Her life is so beautiful and important for the next generation to know about. The ambitious person in me was like you have to do it. Now I have to enter into this whole new world of singing. I am very curious. I don't know… maybe it will be amazing or not going to work. But I will give it all that I have.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She went on to add, "When I was first approached with this role, I told them that this is too powerful for me to touch upon. Her life is so beautiful and important for the next generation to know about. The ambitious person in me was like you have to do it. Now I have to enter into this whole new world of singing. I am very curious. I don't know… maybe it will be amazing or not going to work. But I will give it all that I have.” {{/usCountry}}

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The film will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who has made films like Kingdom (starring Vijay Deverakonda) and Jersey (starring Nani). Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music of the film.

About the iconic singer

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MS Subbulakshmi, short for Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi was an Indian Carnatic singer of incredible repute. She was born in Madurai in September 16, 1916. By the end of her nearly 70-year-long career, she had become the face of Carnatic music, taking the ancient, south-Indian tradition well beyond its select audience.

She immortalised many songs, including Nagendra Haraya, Siva Panchakshara, and innumerable songs by the poet Annamacharya, and in her career teeming with accolades was awarded the country's highest honour Bharat Ratna, in 1998. She was the first musician to be awarded the Bharat Ratna followed by being the first Indian musician to be awarded the Ramon Magsaysay award.