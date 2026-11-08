Sai Durgha Tej posts first picture with fiancée Kiran after engagement ceremony in Hyderabad

Telugu actor Sai Durgha Tej, Chiranjeevi's nephew, has shared a special moment with his fiancée Kiran, days after the couple's engagement in Hyderabad. The actor took to social media with their first romantic picture together, giving fans a glimpse of their celebrations and the happiness surrounding this new chapter in their lives.

Sai Durga Tej shares engagement photo

Sai Durgha Tej shares first photo after his engagement to his childhood friend Kiran.

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The photograph shows the two walking hand-in-hand through a garden, looking relaxed and happy in each other's company. Sharing the picture on Instagram on November 7, Sai kept his message short and sweet. "I love you," he wrote in the caption. The post comes two days after the couple exchanged rings in the presence of their family members and close friends on November 5.

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Sai Durgha Tej and Kiran's engagement looks

{{^usCountry}} For the occasion, Sai opted for a classic all-white traditional outfit. He wore a long kurta with a closed neckline and button detailing, paired with matching bottoms and brown loafers. Kiran complemented him in a beautiful emerald-green half-saree featuring gold detailing and a pink-and-gold border. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the occasion, Sai opted for a classic all-white traditional outfit. He wore a long kurta with a closed neckline and button detailing, paired with matching bottoms and brown loafers. Kiran complemented him in a beautiful emerald-green half-saree featuring gold detailing and a pink-and-gold border. {{/usCountry}}

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The photograph shared by Sai captures a candid moment between the two as they walk along a garden pathway. Kiran can be seen smiling as the actor holds her hand. Their traditional outfits and easy chemistry made the picture all the more special.

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun attend the engagement

The engagement ceremony was held at Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort on November 5. While the occasion was a family celebration, it also brought together several well-known faces from the Telugu film industry. Chiranjeevi attended with his wife Surekha. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy were also present, along with Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Niharika Konidela and Vaishnav Tej. Pawan Kalyan's children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya, joined the celebrations as well.

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Actors Manchu Manoj, Navdeep and Harsha Chemudu were among the other guests who made it to the engagement. Charan shared the photo and wrote, “Congratulations, dear@IamSaiDharamTej and#Kiran, on this beautiful new beginning. Wishing you both endless love, togetherness and a lifetime of happiness. So happy for both of you! #KiranTejForever.”

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A look at Sai Durgha Tej's family

Sai Durgha Tej comes from the Konidela family. He is the son of Vijaya Durga, sister of Chiranjeevi. He is also the nephew of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and actor Naga Babu. His cousins include actors Ram Charan, Varun Tej and Niharika Konidela. Allu Arjun is part of the extended Allu-Konidela family.