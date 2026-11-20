Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are new parents. The couple have been blessed with a baby boy on Thursday, November 19. The little one has been named Dev Nidimoru, and Samantha shared the news on Instagram with a picture. Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple from fans and celebrities alike.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru’s baby boy named Dev

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru married in 2025 after dating for a few years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Friday, Samantha posted a picture of a baby holding her finger, which was labelled AI content on Instagram. Posting the picture, she broke the news of her baby’s birth on Thursday, writing, “Our beautiful baby boy DEV NIDIMORU. 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been. (heart and evil eye emojis) Samantha & Raj.” The picture shows a baby swathed in cream-coloured clothes, holding her little finger.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Congratulatory messages poured in for the actor from fans and celebrities. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar sent the couple love. Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaaram co-star Sreemukhi commented, “OMG!!!!! Congratulations Sam.” Sophie Choudhry wrote, “Congratulations!! So much love to all 3 of you!!” Numerous others also congratulated the couple on the new addition to the family. Samantha’s recent Matru Shishu Mangala Ashirvadam ceremony {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congratulatory messages poured in for the actor from fans and celebrities. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar sent the couple love. Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaaram co-star Sreemukhi commented, “OMG!!!!! Congratulations Sam.” Sophie Choudhry wrote, “Congratulations!! So much love to all 3 of you!!” Numerous others also congratulated the couple on the new addition to the family. Samantha’s recent Matru Shishu Mangala Ashirvadam ceremony {{/usCountry}}

Read More

After a traditional Seemantham (baby shower) in September, Samantha and Raj recently had a Matru Shishu Mangala Ashirvadam ceremony. Raj’s sister Sheetal wrote about the ceremony on her Instagram, “Our pinnammas and peddamma who helped raise us came from near and far for Matru Shishu Mangala Ashirvadam, to bless Sam and the precious little one already reigning over our hearts and soon, our Samrajyam.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She also wrote, “In our family, gathering at the home altar to chant and sing was part of everyday life. We grew up doing it with our grandparents, and aunties. Amma and Nanna made sure we continued. Whatever had happened that day, we sat together in prayer. It reset the home, and us. I’m grateful they gave us that.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru

Samantha and Raj worked together on The Family Man Season 2 in 2021. They reunited later for the 2024 web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. Samantha and Raj soon began appearing together at events and were often spotted together, leading to speculation that they were dating. In December 2025, they made their relationship official with a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi temple in Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore. Samantha found out she was pregnant while shooting for their recent film together, Maa Inti Bangaaram, which grossed ₹100 crore worldwide.