Satvika Veeravalli is basking in the attention for her performance in the Telugu sci-fi drama Aakasamlo Oka Tara. The film, which also stars Dulquer Salmaan, is her acting debut. At the post-release event of the film, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has noted her work and praised her.

SS Rajamouli praises Satvika

SS Rajamouli has spoken about Satvika Veeravalli's acting in Aakasamlo Oka Tara more less

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SS Rajamouli said, “There are many great actresses in Telugu cinema and in Indian cinema who come from different linguistic backgrounds. Telugu cinema doesn't have any particular rule that actresses must belong to our language or community. We welcome actresses from every language and embrace them wholeheartedly.”

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He added, “But somewhere deep inside, I have this wish: it would be wonderful if a Telugu girl could rise to that level, just like Telugu actresses such as Sridevi, Jayaprada and Jayasudha. I think you are that girl, Sathvika. I have absolutely no doubt that you will achieve tremendous success in the Indian film industry and make it really, really big. For our sake, please learn Telugu a little faster! Thank you.” Satvika nodded and thanked him for the remarks.

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{{^usCountry}} In AOK, Satvika plays the female lead, Kalpana, an aspiring astronaut. Her performance received widespread acclaim upon release. Veteran producer Allu Aravind had lauded her exceptional screen presence at the pre-release event, calling her a "bomb" of talent and announcing that Geetha Arts had already signed her for two more films prior to her theatrical release. What's next for Rajamouli? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In AOK, Satvika plays the female lead, Kalpana, an aspiring astronaut. Her performance received widespread acclaim upon release. Veteran producer Allu Aravind had lauded her exceptional screen presence at the pre-release event, calling her a "bomb" of talent and announcing that Geetha Arts had already signed her for two more films prior to her theatrical release. What's next for Rajamouli? {{/usCountry}}

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SS Rajamouli is currently working on his next ambitious project, Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu. The film is expected to release globally in April 2027 and is already among the most anticipated Indian productions in development. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Earlier this year, SS Rajamouli has been given a permanent place at the Cinémathèque Française in Paris, a film archive founded by Henri Langlois in 1936 that has long celebrated the world's greatest storytellers. The occasion was marked with screenings of RRR (2022), Eega (2012) and Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), as part of a special retrospective celebrating the worldwide rise of Indian cinema. The event was supported by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and the Ministry of External Affairs.