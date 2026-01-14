The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 5: No sign of recovery for Prabhas film, yet to surpass Game Changer

The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 5: There is no sign of recovery for Prabhas’ horror comedy, The Raja Saab, which is in a continuing free fall at the box office. After five days of release, the film is yet to cross ₹200 crore at the worldwide box office, or even surpass the collection of another Sankranthi box office bomb, Game Changer. The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 5: Prabhas introduced as the lead in the sequel.

The Raja Saab box office update The Raja Saab earned ₹100 crore worldwide on its opening day, Friday, hinting at a positive start in the pre-Pongal/Sankranthi weekend. However, the film suffered big dips on Saturday and Sunday, and eventually failed the all-important Monday test as well. On Tuesday, The Raja Saab slid further down, earning just ₹4.85 crore net in India. By Tuesday, The Raja Saab had earned ₹119.45 crore net ( ₹143.25 crore gross) in India. In the overseas market, courtesy of a strong opening day in the US, the Maruthi directorial has earned just under $4 million. This takes the film’s three-day global haul to ₹175 crore gross.

The Raja Saab’s road ahead The journey looks tough for The Raja Saab. By day 5, Salaar had crossed ₹425 crore worldwide, while Kalki 2898 AD was looking at ₹600 crore. In comparison, The Raja Saab is lagging far behind. Its worldwide gross is still lower than Ram Charan’s Game Changer. The Shankar film earned ₹186 crore last year and was called one of the biggest box office bombs in Telugu cinema history. The Raja Saab, unfortunately, seems to be following suit.