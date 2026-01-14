The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 5: No sign of recovery for Prabhas film, yet to surpass Game Changer
The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 5: The Raja Saab has failed to cross the ₹200 crore mark at the global box office.
The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 5: There is no sign of recovery for Prabhas’ horror comedy, The Raja Saab, which is in a continuing free fall at the box office. After five days of release, the film is yet to cross ₹200 crore at the worldwide box office, or even surpass the collection of another Sankranthi box office bomb, Game Changer.
The Raja Saab box office update
The Raja Saab earned ₹100 crore worldwide on its opening day, Friday, hinting at a positive start in the pre-Pongal/Sankranthi weekend. However, the film suffered big dips on Saturday and Sunday, and eventually failed the all-important Monday test as well. On Tuesday, The Raja Saab slid further down, earning just ₹4.85 crore net in India. By Tuesday, The Raja Saab had earned ₹119.45 crore net ( ₹143.25 crore gross) in India. In the overseas market, courtesy of a strong opening day in the US, the Maruthi directorial has earned just under $4 million. This takes the film’s three-day global haul to ₹175 crore gross.
The Raja Saab’s road ahead
The journey looks tough for The Raja Saab. By day 5, Salaar had crossed ₹425 crore worldwide, while Kalki 2898 AD was looking at ₹600 crore. In comparison, The Raja Saab is lagging far behind. Its worldwide gross is still lower than Ram Charan’s Game Changer. The Shankar film earned ₹186 crore last year and was called one of the biggest box office bombs in Telugu cinema history. The Raja Saab, unfortunately, seems to be following suit.
About The Raja Saab
Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab had generated curiosity for its lead actor’s return to the family entertainer genre after over a decade. All of Prabhas’ films after the Baahubali series were mass actioners. Fans say The Raja Saab is a return of the ‘vintage Prabhas’. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, and Zarina Wahab. However, after opening to largely negative reviews from critics, The Raja Saab fizzled out at the box office.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.