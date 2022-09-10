Home / Entertainment / Tv / Aashcharya Vikas: Work helped me sustain the aftermaths of the lockdowns

Aashcharya Vikas: Work helped me sustain the aftermaths of the lockdowns

Updated on Sep 10, 2022

After playing a pivotal role in TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan-2, actor Aashcharya Vikas finds solace in writing and directing short films

ByS Farah Rizvi

After playing a pivotal role in TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan-2, actor Aashcharya Vikas finds solace in writing and directing short films.

“Though acting will always top the list for me as a profession and it was only during the lockdown I thought of writing and directing short films as there was just nothing to do then. It was only after both my short films including Yarana 2.0 and Hamari Corona Fighter won awards that I realized how all my efforts were worth it. Both films won in categories like best actor, film and editing at Tagore International Film Fest, World Film Carnival Singapore and more.”

Hailing from a small town in UP, the Ramayan actor feels that all have a right to dream big. “Nothing matters when one believes in his or her dreams. I have lived it, though there is still a long way to go. And, I know that I am close to achieving what I wanted. There was a time when I was dreaming to join the industry and had big dreams but there was no support or big name to fall back upon.”

Post lockdown, Vikas was approached for IMM-2, “I was offered to play a good role and I gladly accept it as during lockdowns we all have gone through a rough patch. It was only the work being offered during the phase that helped many like me sustain the aftermaths and look up to the future. As the show was a finite series now after wrapping it I want take up more acting assignments. Also, I have written another short film on which I plan start to work soon,” concludes Vikas who last ssen playing a lead in the daily Dard Ka Rishta.

