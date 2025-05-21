Aly Goni’s ‘chapri’ question for girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin leaves fans irked: ‘He is such a red flag’

Actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been going steady in their relationship for the past five years. However, their romance is currently under scrutiny after Aly's 'chhapri’ remark about his girlfriend. The remark didn't sit well with fans, who called him out for the comment. Also read: TV couple Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni are in no rush to set ‘timelines’ for their marriage Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin started dating in 2020.(Instagram)

Aly Goni's comment on Jasmin backfires

On Tuesday, Aly shared a question about his girlfriend Jasmin on his Instagram Stories. He posted a picture of Jasmin in jeans and white crop top, and asked “Kya Jasmin chapri hai (Is Jasmin tacky)” along with a laughing emoji. On the other hand, Jasmin also posted a sketch of Aly and asked “Kya Aly chapri hai (Is Aly tacky)”.

Aly's Insta Story.

Aly's question drew backlash from fans, who swiftly took to social media to slam him for his remark. Some were wondering whether it is some inside joke. It sparked a discussion on Reddit as well.

“Who posts like this for your girlfriend man,” one social media user shared, with another writing, “Bruh this guy is such a red flag its unreal”.

One wrote, “Such a weird couple”, with one guessing, “They’ve moved in together maybe it’s a dare”.

“Are these 2 really crazy?,” one comment read. One fan wrote, “I seriously cannot believe she s ok with this”.

“She also posted this... maybe some inside joke,” shared another user, with one mentioning, “They both are d**b actually, it’s not even funny but still Jasmin posted a sketch of him but aly posting this picture gives me eww”.

“Both of them seem crazy to me since the first time I saw them, I got weird vibes,” shared one.

Jasmin's Insta Story.

What do we know about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Friends for three years, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin fully realised their feelings for each other when they were locked inside the Bigg Boss house in 2020. That’s when their love story started. They have been staying together for several years. From romantic holidays to family functions, Aly and Jasmin keep sharing pictures together on their social media.