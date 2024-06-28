TV couple Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni are in no rush to set ‘timelines’ for their marriage

Actors Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni are not just loved by their fans as individual actors but their relationship also gets plenty of admiration from fans. As both the actors are open about their love for each other, neither one seems deterred by the pressure of marriage. Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin are under no pressure to tie the knot.

The couple met each other in 2018 but it was during Bigg Boss 14 in 2020 that the two reciprocated each other’s feelings and started dating each other. As one of the most asked questions, the couple is aware of fans’ interest in their marriage.

When asked if wedding bells could be ringing soon, Bhasin says, “Honestly on that front, both of us don’t have any plans. We have not sat and had this conversation ki kal kar lete hai ya parso kar lete hai. (We will do it tomorrow or day after). Every time we discuss, we say that we will do it when we feel like but both of us also are very ambitious and strong individuals.”

Bhasin, who hails from Kota, Rajasthan adds, “Both of us come from our own small towns and struggles and we came here with our dreams. So, our main focus is that dreams. So, once we reach that stage where we are content and happy inside too to share that happiness with each other, we will be on the same page. Right now we don’t have any timelines.”

The actor, who is a known face in Punjabi films as well, currently has two projects in hand. Giving details about how work is treating her, she says, “I have been very lucky to get great response from Punjabi films. So I have two more films releasing this year. One is supposed to release in July, one is suppose to release in September. I am waiting for their release and waiting for more films and projects. Right now I feel God has decided a certain path for me and I am following that.”