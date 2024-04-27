Aly Goni-Jasmine Bhasin’s love story: From Bigg Boss 14 contestants to lovebirds, and now soon-to-be man and wife

Aly Goni is smitten and how! The actor, who has been in a serious relationship with Jasmine Bhasin for the last many years, recently opened up about their marriage plans. The handsome hunk couldn’t stop blushing as he revealed that he and Jasmine are ready to take the plunge. Even his mother keeps asking him to tie the knot. That’s not all! Aly left fans gushing when he hinted that we might hear wedding bells sometime this year. As we eagerly wait for the couple to make an official announcement, let’s take a walk down memory lane. A look at how Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni's love blossomed

How it all began

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Aly and Jasmine in Argentina

Aly and Jasmine met for the first time in Mumbai, in 2018, before heading to Argentina. The two were roped in for Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 with 10 other celebrity contestants. While shooting in Argentina, they hit it off and became good friends

The big confession

On Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Jasmine revealed that she fell in love with Aly right in the beginning and even confessed her feelings for him. However, he believed that they should remain good friends and not ruin the bond that they shared. Jasmine understood and accepted Aly’s decision

Bigg Boss 14

When Aly and Jasmine reunited in the Bigg Boss house

In 2020, Jasmine entered Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant. On Bharti’s podcast, the actor revealed that she thought participating in the reality show would give Aly and her time to introspect and move on. But the distance only brought them closer. Later in the season, Aly entered the show as a wildcard contestant when he realized his feelings for Jasmine

Another big confession

Jasmine and Aly in the Bigg Boss house

The audience thought that Aly and Jasmine fell in love on the show and their relationship began after they came out of the Bigg Boss house. However, Jasmine told Bharti that Aly had already confessed his feelings for her inside the show! But it was not for the viewers to hear. During a task, Aly removed his mic and told Jasmine he loved her and they should be together. That’s when their love story went into the 5th gear

Life after Bigg Boss

Post their exit from the reality show, the lovebirds were inseparable. From romantic holidays to family functions, Aly and Jasmine continued to set couple goals for their fans with sneak peeks into their fairytale romance. In fact, Jasmine and Aly’s sister became close friends over the years. She also shares a good bond with Aly’s brother Arslan Goni and his girlfriend Sussanne Khan. They are often spotted partying together

Just like #Jasly fans, we too are excited to see Aly and Jasmine embark on their happily ever after. We wish the madly in love couple all the best!