Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati season 18 and the hot seat has gotten its first ₹1 crore prize winner. Bhushan Thakare from Jalgaon has reached a major milestone. After answering the questions that took him past the crore mark, the 28-year-old is now facing the show's biggest question for a chance to win ₹7 crore. His journey to the hot seat is particularly moving because he once arrived in Mumbai with just ₹24 in his pocket, carrying the hope of building a better life for himself and his family.

Promo reveals season 18's first crore winner

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Bhushan Thakare becomes season’s first ₹1 crore winner, now faces the ₹7 crore question more less

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Sony TV unveiled a promo revealing that Bhushan has answered the ₹1 crore question and surpassed it. Amitabh is seen hugging him in the glimpse.

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Speaking to Amitabh, Bhushan opened up about the hardships his parents faced to support his education. His father worked as a daily wage worker, while his mother dealt with health problems and underwent several operations. Bhushan said their sacrifices have stayed with him, and he has been determined to achieve something that makes them proud. He also revealed that he has not visited home in the past 1.5 years.

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{{^usCountry}} During his conversation, Bhushan spoke about how much his parents had done for him and why he has found it difficult to return home without having achieved his goals. “Sir, I haven’t been home for the last year and a half, and I am now 28 years old,” he said. “My parents raised me with great effort. My father worked as a laborer, and my mother has often been in poor health—she has undergone several surgeries. Yet, despite working as a laborer, my father managed to take care of my mother and also funded my entire education.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his conversation, Bhushan spoke about how much his parents had done for him and why he has found it difficult to return home without having achieved his goals. “Sir, I haven’t been home for the last year and a half, and I am now 28 years old,” he said. “My parents raised me with great effort. My father worked as a laborer, and my mother has often been in poor health—she has undergone several surgeries. Yet, despite working as a laborer, my father managed to take care of my mother and also funded my entire education.” {{/usCountry}}

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He explained that he began feeling he had not yet done enough to give his parents the life they deserved. That was when he decided he would return home only after achieving something meaningful. “But I began to feel that I hadn’t yet managed to get settled, so I told my parents that I would return home only once I had achieved something worthwhile in life.”

His father wanted him to focus on education, not labour

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Bhushan also shared how his father made sure he could concentrate on his studies, even when the family was struggling financially. While preparing for competitive examinations, Bhushan was unable to secure admission and continued studying at home. Watching his father work as a labourer made him feel that he should also earn money instead of sitting at home.

He eventually took up work at a river in his village, but his father refused to let him continue. He wanted his son to complete his education rather than take up the same kind of work he had done for years.

“Sir, I was preparing for competitive exams, but I couldn’t secure admission at that time,” Bhushan recalled. “So, I used to study from home. My father worked as a laborer, yet he never pressured me to do the same kind of work. Since I was just studying at home, I felt I should contribute by doing some work as well. That’s why I started working at the village river, but my father didn’t approve of it. He told me to either stay home or focus on completing my studies—he never allowed me to engage in manual labour.”

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Bhushan Thakare reaches the ₹ 7 crore question on KBC 18

The questions Bhushan has answered so far have taken him past the crore mark and brought him within reach of the ₹7 crore jackpot. For someone who once arrived in Mumbai with just ₹24, reaching this stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati is a significant achievement. It also brings him closer to fulfilling the promise he made to his parents. Whether he answers the ₹7 crore question correctly and takes home the top prize remains to be seen.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.