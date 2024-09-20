Anita Hassanandani's mom was ‘concerned’ about her relationship with Eijaz Khan: ‘He was Muslim, and I’m a Hindu’

During their time together, Anita identified three significant red flags that ultimately led to their separation.

Looking back

During the conversation, she was asked about her relationship with Eijaz. Responding to it, she said, “That was one of the first few long-ish relationships of my life, and I’d also gone against my mom because he was from another culture. He was Muslim, and I’m a Hindu. She didn’t outright forbid it, but she always had her concerns. We were good individually, but we weren’t good for each other. It didn’t work out, and that’s that.”

She admitted that the breakup was difficult, and it took her over a year to get over him.

Recalling that time, she added, “Somebody is wanting to change you in order to be in love with you, it’s not love. But I didn’t realise it then, because I was in love, and I was willing to change for the person I loved. I wish I hadn’t changed all that much, and been myself. I would’ve been a different person… It took me over a year to move on. I literally moved into my best friend’s house because I was so low. Every morning, she would pep me up…”

She was also asked if she found any red flags during the relationship. She said it is important not to be with somebody who is trying to change who you are, and that has been the ground rule for her.

The second one was to keep a check on the partner’s phone, and added that if the person is hiding the phone or keeping it upside down, “something is up boss”.

According to Anita, the third red flag is if the person is trying to take away from family and friends. In the interview, she asserted that it is important to find a balance and prioritse in the right way.

About Anita’s past.

Anita fell in love with Eijaz while working on Ekta Kapoor's show, Kkavyanjali. They dated for a few years and went their separate ways in 2007. She is now married to Rohit Reddy, with whom she shares a son. She got married to him in 2013.