Anita Hassanandani Reddy on return to TV after 5-year hiatus: There's a bit of mom guilt

Anita Hassanandani Reddy is all set to make a return to the small screen a five-year break with the new show Suman Indori. Her comeback follows a hiatus taken for her pregnancy. Although she made a brief appearance in Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein last year, she views this as her full-time return to work. Anita Hassanandani Reddy makes a comeback

She admits that getting back into the groove has been challenging and required her to mentally prepare for leaving her 4-year-old son, Aarav, at home. "Leaving Aarav has been incredibly challenging for me as a mother, but I’m coping with it. I love my work and have been missing shooting, so there's a bit of mom guilt mixed in with the excitement. As parents, it’s important to consider our own needs and passions, too. Rohit [Reddy] also takes time off to be with Aaru when I'm working, so we're working together to ensure he’s not missing out on anything. We're striving to find a balance that allows us both to pursue our passions while giving him the attention he needs."

To manage her work schedule, the 43-year-old actress balances her time between home and the set. She stays at home three days a week and spends the remaining four days filming, ensuring she has quality time with her son. "I try to take him along on the weekends and now, he also knows how to video call and has been a great support. He is young, almost four-years-old but understands that his mom has to go to work and will come back," she shares. She further elaborates, "Before this age, he didn't really understand anything. I didn't want him to feel that his mother had vanished, hence I took this much time to come back. I was waiting for the right time for him to understand."

Despite her careful planning, the process has not been without its challenges. "There have been days where he has video called me and cried missing me. I'm also disheartened and start missing him. Then, I surprise him with something or the other and we are back to normal," she confides.

Sharing that the shoot schedule for her upcoming show is such that it allows her to spend time with her son, Hassanandani says, "I do get break between shoot schedules, so there's a balance. But definitely, TV does take a lot of time and I was mentally prepared for this," she ends.