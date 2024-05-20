Eijaz Khan on his single status: At a very crucial time in my life, universe made sure that I was busy

Actor Eijaz Khan doesn’t like throwing out statements like, “I am happy being single”, as he is currently in the process of knowing himself better. The actor broke up with Pavitra Punia last year after a year of getting engaged and two years of dating. While he doesn’t wish to talk about his love life, he admits his priority lies somewhere else. Eijaz Khan speaks about finding peace in his life.

“I will tell you where I am right now. Realising that the only way I am going to find peace is by being an authentic person,” the actor continues, “I have a conscious, I have a sub conscious. Now I need to know Eijaz in the subconscious. When there is a harmony, there will be peace. I will not say that I am happy but God has been extremely kind.”

Mention his breakup and how he is not rushing to get into any relationship, the actor sounds grateful that at a time when things could have gone downhill for him, he somehow managed to hold himself together.

“At a very crucial time in my life, the universe made sure that I was busy, that I was working. If I was sitting at home, I don’t think I would be alive by now. Not only because it (working) diverted my mind, but I really believe that a man can overcome any adversity and dark phase in his life by aligning it to a better purpose, which is what I also tried. No bullshit about being happy or single, no statements like ‘I am having the best time of my life’. I’d just say that I’m growing and I understanding myself more that ever before,” elaborates the actor.

On the professional front, the 48-year-old is currently seen in a web series titled Adrishyam alongside Divyanka Tripathi. While Khan is proud of his legacy on television, he doesn’t want to limit himself as just being a TV actor.

“That’s the thought I am fighting — breaking the TV image. Why am I not being invited for Bollywood award shows? My TV show was Moh Moh Ke Dhaage in 2015. I did three successful seasons of web series, City Of Dreams. Then I did a cameo in Jawan (2023) and other projects on the web. Where does one make the transition in my audience’s mind? Not that I don’t want to be called a television actor, but there are boundaries to it, there is a glass ceiling to it,” he says.

The actor has recently shot for his upcoming film Dhoom Dhaam with Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi and he is going to start filming another project “with a top actor” soon.

“Though I can’t divulge too much details at this point, I will probably be playing the second lead in that film. Honestly, it can prove to be a game-changer in my life. These big actors call me sir, know me as a senior actor. They don’t have any recollection of me from television. They know me from City of Dreams. They know me from Tanu Weds Manu film franchise,” says the actor asserting that his audiences want to see him do good work and meaningful projects that “add more feathers to my cap and not just make money”.