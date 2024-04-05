TV doesn’t teach how to deal with success: actor Eijaz Khan

Mumbai, Eijaz Khan, one of the most successful actors in Indian television, says he was unprepared for the overnight fame that followed hit show “Kkavyanjali”. HT Image

The 48-year-old actor started his acting career with small roles in movies such as director Govind Nihalani's “Thakshak”, “Maine Dil Tujhko Diya” alongside Sanjay Dutt and Sohail Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer “Kuch Naa Kaho”.

In early 2000s, Khan played lead roles on TV shows like “Kkavyanjali”, “Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa” and then there was no looking back for him.

"I've seen TV actors throw more tantrums than the biggest film actors. I’m not looking down on anyone but I’ve seen it on the sets that I’ve worked on. On TV, no one teaches you how to deal with success, all of us are young. I thought I’m educated, and I would be able to handle it,” Eijaz, who is playing a lead role in the upcoming OTT series, “Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes”, told PTI in an interview.

“I had a chip on my shoulder, I used to think, ‘without me the world would not turn’. I felt, ‘I’ve worked for long hours, have sacrificed so much, I deserve it all’," he said, recalling his early fame on the small screen.

Over the years, Eijaz said he realised top actors are humble and collaborative.

"Then you think, ‘Who are you to throw tantrums?’, it shows in work,” he said, sharing how he was impressed with Shah Rukh Khan's humility on the sets of "Jawan".

"Shah Rukh sir finishes the shot, changes , comes back, hugs, and greets everyone on set and makes them feel special, everyone goes back with a beaming smile on their face. He does it because he can, because God has given him that 'khudai' that he can bring a smile on someone’s face. He does this every day, even when he has pain in his knees, or is tired, or whatever may be the time, 4:00 or 5:00 am, he will still do it," the actor recalled.

Eijaz, who has also played prominent roles in "Tanu Weds Manu" franchise, said he is receiving offers for negative roles post "Jawan".

“I’m doing another film. I haven’t started work on it yet, we are in the process of finalizing things. However, the kind of work I expected to come my way after ‘Jawan’, that didn’t happen, I don’t know why,” he said.

Television stars have limited opportunities in movies but there are some actors from the small screen, who have got their due, he said.

"But there’s a glass ceiling, and you are told, ‘Don’t do TV for two-three years, then we will work’ or directors have said, ‘We will not work with actors who have done ‘Bigg Boss’ because they are over exposed or ‘We are not taking TV but OTT actors.’

"So, these things happen. However, if you are right for the role, people will cast you, and then you have to keep proving yourself,” the actor, who appeared as a contestant on “Bigg Boss 14”, said.

“Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes” revolves around two undercover agents Ravi Verma and Parvathy Sehgal, essayed by popular TV actor Divyanka Tripathi.

The actor said it is an honour to portray real-life heroes.

"We had the fortune of meeting Prabhakar Aloka ji , who is our mentor on the show. We were always careful that we do not portray our intelligence agency people in the wrong light,” Eijaz said.

“Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes” is directed by Anshuman Kishore Singh, who has previously helmed TV shows like “Left Right Left”. It will premiere on SonyLIV on April 11.

