Pavitra Punia confirms break-up reports with Eijaz Khan: ‘Nothing is permanent’

Bigg Boss 14 couple Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan parted ways after spending almost four years together. The news was confirmed by Pavitra herself to Times Of India when she said that they parted ways a few months ago. Reports about their break up were doing rounds a while ago. Also read: Eijaz Khan wants to gather entire family for marriage, Pavitra Punia wants to ‘just get it done’ Eijaz Khan and Pavvitra Punia started dating after Bigg Boss 14.

Pavitra Punia on break up with Eijaz Khan

Pavitra said, "There is a self-life for everything, nothing is permanent. In relationships, too, there can be a shelf-life. Eijaz and I parted ways a few months ago and I will always wish him well. I respect him a lot, but the relationship did not last."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Eijaz Khan to Pavitra Punia

When the same portal reached out to Eijaz, he said, “I hope Pavitra finds the love and success she deserves. She will always be a part of my duas.”

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan's relationship timeline

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz met on Bigg Boss 14 and began dating. After coming out of the house, they had told the media and fans that they would be getting married someday.

They got engaged in 2020. Eijaz had shared pictures from August 3 when he proposed to Pavitra. They remained one of the most popular couples for a long time.

Pavitra and Eijaz broke up five months ago due to compatibility issues, as per the same report. It was also reported that Eijaz moved out of the Malad house, which he was sharing with Pavitra, last month. However, their old photos of each other still reflect on their respective social media accounts.

Work

Ejaz Khan was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's hit Jawan, which was released last year. He will be soon seen in SonyLIV's upcoming series, Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes – Series, alongside Divyanka Tripathi, Swaroopa Ghosh, Tarun Anand, Chirag Mehra, Roshnee Rai, Parag Chadha, Zara Khan and Shriya Jha.

Pavitra, on the other hand, was last seen in the TV show Ishq Ki Dastaan - Naagmani. She has been a part of popular shows like Geet, Love U Zindagi and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place