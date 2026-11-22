Television actor Arjun Bijlani has reacted to the criticism and backlash he is facing after a clip from the variety TV show Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 showed him commenting on his wife Neha Swami Bijlani's eating habits. The exchange, which has been circulating on social media, did not sit well with several viewers, who felt the actor was body-shaming Neha on national television. Arjun has now defended his remarks, saying the conversation was about food habits and health, and not her appearance. He also said that looking out for each other is part of their 23-year relationship.

Why Arjun Bijlani's comments on Neha went viral

Arjun Bijlani on body-shaming claims after viral Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 clip: ‘I do care and love my wife’ more less

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The clip shows Arjun speaking to the host, Munawar Faruqui, about Neha's eating habits. During the conversation, he said, "Neha 8 ghante soti hogi, par 16 ghante charti rehti hai" (Neha probably sleeps for eight hours but keeps eating for sixteen).

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Neha appeared uncomfortable following the remark. Divyanka Tripathi, who is on the show with her husband, Vivek Dahiya, stepped in to ease the situation. She said that if Neha eats, they all eat. Divyanka was also later seen sharing a pizza with Neha.

The moment soon became a talking point online. Several viewers felt Arjun's choice of words was insensitive and questioned why he would make such comments about his wife in front of other contestants and the audience.

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What Arjun Bijlani said about the body-shaming allegations

{{^usCountry}} Arjun responded after a user on X (formerly Twitter) accused him of body-shaming Neha and objected to his use of the word "charna" (to graze). The actor pushed back against the criticism, explaining that he was talking about dietary habits and not commenting on her body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arjun responded after a user on X (formerly Twitter) accused him of body-shaming Neha and objected to his use of the word "charna" (to graze). The actor pushed back against the criticism, explaining that he was talking about dietary habits and not commenting on her body. {{/usCountry}}

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He wrote on X, "We spoke about food habits I wasn't body shaming her. Ul look at everything from a negative lense. Me telling my wife about health and food habits is love not anything else. I don't care what others do in their life but I do care and love my wife. So I will continue telling her what's good for her and she can do the same to me. That's why we are together for 23 years. Haters aage badho. Find something else on the net to comment on. Baaki Aapki ki marzi."

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Arjun said he and Neha have been together for 23 years and believe in looking out for each other. He maintained that he would continue to share his concerns with his wife, just as she could do the same with him.

Arjun and Neha were previously caught in another controversy

The couple had faced social media backlash earlier in the season as well. In October, they issued a public apology after Neha wore a T-shirt featuring Urdu text that referred to the Prophet Muhammad. They explained that the T-shirt was a gift from a fan in Bangkok and that Neha was unaware of what the text meant. The couple also condemned the abuse and threats directed at her following the incident.

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Who are the contestants on Pati Patni Aur Panga 2?

Pati Patni Aur Panga 2, officially titled Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, is the second season of Colors TV's celebrity couple reality show. Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, the show premiered on October 10, 2026. It airs on weekends at 9:30 pm on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.

The format brings celebrity couples together for compatibility tests, relationship-based tasks and challenges that put their understanding of each other to the test.

The participating couples this season are Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, Shabbir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, Manoj Tiwari and Surabhi Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, and Deepika Singh and Rohit Raj Goyal.