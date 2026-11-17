Television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar may be preparing to welcome another member to their family. The couple sparked speculation about a second pregnancy after sharing a cryptic message about adding “a little more love” to their family while celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on November 16. Dheeraj shared a series of pictures on social media to mark the occasion, including romantic moments with Vinny and pictures with their son.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora hint at second pregnancy

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Viny Dhoopar share a cryptic note sparking speculations about second pregnancy.

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On Monday, Dheeraj took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, including cosy and romantic moments with Vinny and photographs with their son. However, it was the final slide that caught everyone's attention. It read, "We're now adding a little more love to our family," prompting speculation about Vinny's second pregnancy.

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{{^usCountry}} The caption on the post read, "A decade of togetherness, a lifetime still to go. Ten years later, you’re still my favourite person and my favourite love story. Happy anniversary, my love." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The caption on the post read, "A decade of togetherness, a lifetime still to go. Ten years later, you’re still my favourite person and my favourite love story. Happy anniversary, my love." {{/usCountry}}

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Later, Vinny reshared a fan's post that read, "Heartiest congratulations Viraj for the little bundle of joy. A tiny little blessing is on the way to make your beautiful world even more magical." She also reshared actor Ridhi Dogra's post, which read, "It's esp happiest anniversary this year. Extra special. Congratulations and congratulations for the arrival of our mini Vinny. I know she's coming." Vinny reacted to it with a smiling face surrounded by heart emojis, further subtly hinting at her second pregnancy. Kishwer Merchant also reacted to their post, writing, "Rooting for a baby girl this time."

About Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora

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Television actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora have been together for over 17 years. The couple first met in 2009 on the sets of the television show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. While Vinny experienced love at first sight, Dheeraj took longer to realise his feelings for her. Their friendship eventually blossomed into romance, and they dated for around seven years before tying the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony in Delhi on November 16, 2016.

They welcomed their first child, a son named Zayn, in August 2022. In a 2025 interview with Hindustan Times, the couple also spoke about how becoming parents had brought them closer.

About Dheeraj Dhoopar's recent work

Dheeraj was last seen on the second season of the Netflix reality show Lock Upp. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the actor was eliminated just a few weeks before the finale. The show was eventually won by Shreya Kalra. Dheeraj is yet to announce his next project.