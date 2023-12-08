Disney and ESPN join hands to portray WNBA star Brittney Griner's Russian detainment

Disney, ESPN and ABC have joined hands to portray the story of WNBA star Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia in various formats. Disney, ESPN and ABC have joined hands to portray the story of WNBA star Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia in various formats.

This will include several projects: a documentary for ESPN films, an exclusive first interview on ABC with Robin Roberts and possibly a scripted series with an ABC signature.

“The last two years have been the most harrowing, transformative and illuminating period of my life, and I am grateful to be in a place now to share my story with the world,” said Brittney, in a statement announcing the projects.

Brittney's wife Cherelle Grinier, will also serve as an executive producer and in her statement regarding the upcoming projects she said: “Throughout BG’s detainment and in the time since, ESPN, ABC and Disney were supportive and caring in regards to the human side of this saga..Love and family were at the center of the fight to get BG home, and with that in mind, there is no better, more trusted partner to tell that story with us.”

In February 2022, the American basketball player was arrested at a Moscow airport while travelling to Russia to play for a professional team there during the WNBA offseason.

Allegedly, a cannabis vape cartridge was found in her luggage. She pleaded guilty to drug possession charges in July 2022 and was consequentially sentenced to nine years in a forced labor camp in Mordovia.

At one point, Dennis Rodman threw his hat in the ring to go to Russia on an unsanctioned diplomatic mission – but, he backed down.

After being held for nearly ten months, she was released on December 8, 2022 as part of a prisoner swap with Russia, in exchange for handing over international arms dealer Viktor Bout, known as the “Merchant of Death.”

In an emotional message, appreciating the support for her partner'srelease, Cherelle took to Instagram to share, “Yesterday my heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts of MANY! I’m humbled by their hearts.”

“To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some — is humanity in its purest form,” she said. “As BG and I start our journey to heal our minds, bodies, and spirits — I wanted to personally say thank you to some of the hands; seen and unseen, that helped make it possible for me to see my wife again!”