Elvish Yadav slams IndiGo airlines as he gets caught in flight delay: 'Such lack of respect for passengers’ time'

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav publicly criticised IndiGo Airlines after facing a major delay on his Mumbai-to-Delhi flight. The influencer expressed his frustration on social media, revealing that his flight, originally scheduled to depart at 1 PM, was delayed by more than two and a half hours. Elvish Yadav publicly criticised IndiGo Airlines for a lengthy flight delay, echoing widespread passenger dissatisfaction regarding the airline's handling of operational issues and lack of timely communication.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Elvish wrote, “Frustrating experience with IndiGo Airlines! Flight 6E0615 was supposed to depart at 1 pm, but now it’s delayed again and departing at 3:35 pm! If you’re in a hurry, you’re out of luck! Such poor management and lack of respect for passengers’ time! #IndigoAirlines.”

His post comes amid growing passenger complaints about IndiGo’s frequent delays and communication lapses. Earlier today, a passenger on Flight 6E 6133 from Mumbai to Rajkot detailed being made to sit inside the aircraft for over three hours. Initially informed of “operational issues,” passengers later learned that the delay occurred because the pilot had not yet arrived. The flight’s departure time was repeatedly pushed from 7:00 AM to 7:55, then to 8:40, and finally to 10:30 AM, leaving many fuming over the lack of transparency.

IndiGo replied to his tweet and wrote, “Dear Mr Yadav, we truly value your time and understand how this delay may have disrupted your travel plans. Due to a system outage affecting the transmission of Air Traffic Control data, flight operations to and from Delhi across all airlines have been impacted. While the authorities work to restore normal operations, we sincerely request your understanding as this situation is unfortunately beyond the control of any airline.

Our airport teams are doing their very best to assist all customers, including providing refreshments to make your wait a little more comfortable. We have also shared timely updates through social media and on your registered mobile number to keep you informed. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this unforeseen situation. Please be assured that we are closely coordinating with the authorities and will get you on your way as soon as clearances are received. ~Team IndiGo.”

