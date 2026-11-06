Farrhana Bhatt says she suffered from heavy bleeding while doing Khatron Ke Khiladi stunt, had to take painkillers every day

Farrhana Bhatt made it as a finalist on the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The actor emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show, and was noted for her fierce performance in most of the fear-based tasks. She has now opened up about facing health risks during the shoot of the show in Cape Town, particularly during the helicopter stunt.

What Farrhana said

Farrhana Bhatt during the shooting for the Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_13_2026_000423A) (PTI)

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During an interaction with Hauterrfly on The Male Feminist episode, Farrhana recalled having a particularly difficult time during the first task of the show. Farrhana said she was really scared of the stunt and went the chopper dropped her in the river, she started to bleed heavily. “After that I went to my hotel and I haven't had cramps like that in my entire life. I could not even stand, I froze. I called my gynac and she told that me that it was because of stress. That my body abruptly got a lot stress and I told her how will I do the stunt next day. That was the first time when I had to take painkillers, two each day.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor shared that when she returned to India, the same bleeding occured again after three months. Again, the doctor told that it was due to stress. “I can't even explain the pain. I did not tell anyone about this, it is just my habit that even when something happens, I keep it to myself,” she said. Farrhana also shared that she has had anxiety attacks inside the Bigg Boss house. More details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor shared that when she returned to India, the same bleeding occured again after three months. Again, the doctor told that it was due to stress. “I can't even explain the pain. I did not tell anyone about this, it is just my habit that even when something happens, I keep it to myself,” she said. Farrhana also shared that she has had anxiety attacks inside the Bigg Boss house. More details {{/usCountry}}

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In September, Farrhana had shared that after the physically and emotionally demanding experience of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, she wants to take some time off from adventure-based reality shows. She clarified that she will not be joining the new season of Roadies as a gang leader.

The reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 was hosted by Rohit Shetty. The stunt-based reality show, which was off air last year, made its much-awaited return after a two-year gap. The season concluded with Avinash lifting the trophy, while Rithvik Dhanjani and Orhan Awatramani (Orry) finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

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The show saw Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shagun Sharma, Avika Gor, Avinash Mishra, Harsh Gujral, and Ruhaanika Dhawan, among others.