Geeta Kapur on perception that reality shows are staged: ‘Come on the show, and see it for yourself’ | Interview

Reality shows have long been accused of being scripted, with social media users often questioning the authenticity of the emotional journeys and sob stories showcased on screen. Now, choreographer and reality show judge Geeta Kapur has called out the misconceptions surrounding the genre, urging people to be a part of reality shows to truly understand the world behind them and discover the truth for themselves. Geeta Kapur is presently seen judging season 5 of India’s Best Dancer.

Geeta Kapur on reality shows In an interview with Hindustan Times, Geeta opened up about the perception many people hold about reality shows and the assumptions surrounding their authenticity.

“They (critics) need to take part in it because how much can you go out there and tell people, how can you script a dance. You can't script a dance. You can choreograph a dance, you can present a personality. You need to present to people and tell them 'This kid has come and what is special about this child’,” Geeta tells us.

She continues, “You can sit down and conceptualise how to present somebody, which means you are scripting something… So, it's a planned way of presenting a talent to the audience. When you say scripted, are the judges talking scripted lines? As far as I am concerned, I will never even touch a line that is given to me that says what I have to say about somebody.”

“I can’t do it, and I won't do it. My entire team on Super Dancer and Sony knows this. So, when people came and say, ‘it is scripted, all the rona dhona’... Then they should come on the show, sit down, and watch the show. I can guarantee you that you will be emotionally swayed at times, and will go back saying that ‘damn, I thought this was all scripted’, but it's not,” adds Geeta, who is presently seen judging the season 5 of dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer.

Talking about it further, Geeta mentions, “You can't script somebody's stories. You can plan how a child is presented to the audience. I really want to put an end to these people who keep thinking that these shows are scripted, or judges or judgments. The judgments are definitely not scripted. The judges are not scripted, but there is definitely a planned way of presenting artists on the show.”