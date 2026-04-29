Karisma Kapoor requests paparazzi ‘zyada zoom mat karna’ during India’s Best Dancer shoot; internet reacts

Karisma Kapoor grabbed attention online after a video from the sets of India’s Best Dancer Season 5 surfaced, where she is seen politely asking paparazzi not to zoom in while taking photos and recording videos. Karisma Kapoor addresses paparazzi etiquette during India's Best Dancer Season 5 shoot. (Instagram)

The 90s star, who will be seen as a judge on the upcoming season alongside Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Jaaved Jaaferi, was posing for the cameras outside the set when the moment unfolded. Once the shoot concluded, Karisma calmly addressed the photographers and said, “Zyada zoom mat karna (Don’t zoom too much).” (Also read: Shruti Haasan loses cool after being called ‘mumma’ by paparazzi: ‘Kya bak rahe ho tum?’ )

Karisma Kapoor urges paparazzi for respectful photography The brief interaction quickly sparked conversations online, with many users reacting to concerns around intrusive paparazzi behaviour. Reacting to the video, a Reddit user wrote, “The fact that this needs to be told to grown-a** individuals!” Another user added, “It’s actually very sad.”

One more netizen commented, “BREAKING NEWS: A mother of two kids, an established actress, and most importantly a woman asks grown men to be decent and basic human beings having basic etiquettes required to be in a society.”