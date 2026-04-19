Shruti Haasan loses cool after being called ‘mumma’ by paparazzi: ‘Kya bak rahe ho tum?’

The clip from the incident circulated on X (formerly Twitter) and has sparked a range of reactions online. Social media users were divided, with some supporting Shruti’s reaction and others questioning it.

As she stepped out, paparazzi clicked her; however, the actor lost her cool at one of them during the outing. Shruti appeared visibly irritated after a paparazzo was heard calling her “mumma,” reacting strongly to the remark. She snapped back, “Kaun hai mumma? Aapki mumma hai? Kya bak rahe ho tum? (Who is mumma? Is it your mother? What are you saying?)”

Shruti Haasan found herself at the centre of attention after an uncomfortable moment during a recent outing led to a sharp exchange with a paparazzo. The actor, who is often seen interacting calmly with photographers, appeared visibly annoyed when a remark crossed a line. The incident unfolded as she was leaving a restaurant, where she was surrounded by shutterbugs. (Also read: 'He sends cringe reels’: Shruti Haasan reveals Kamal Haasan’s unseen side and his shared trait with Rajinikanth )

How internet reacted Most comments supported Shruti and questioned the paparazzi in how they often cross the line while dealing with celebrities, resorting to personal remarks and being too familiar. One social media user commented, “Why would anyone call her mumma, she’s right here.” Another added, “Seriously, these paparazzi have no manners to talk with people.”

Some comments highlighted the awkwardness of the situation, with one saying, “Called her ‘Mumma’ on the way to a party… and got a reply they’ll remember forever,” while another noted, “He isn’t her son or anything, right?”

However, some wondered if Shruti's reaction was too strong. One asked, “Why she got angry on being called Mumma?”

The incident has once again sparked conversation around celebrity-paparazzi interactions and the importance of maintaining boundaries and respectful communication in public spaces. This is not the first time a celebrity has schooled paparazzi about how they have addressed them in public. In past, Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan have all had their tiffs with the shutterbugs.