'He sends cringe reels’: Shruti Haasan reveals Kamal Haasan’s unseen side and his shared trait with Rajinikanth
Shruti Haasan discussed her close bond with father Kamal Haasan, highlighting their everyday interactions and shared values of hard work.
Actor Shruti Haasan has opened up about her refreshingly grounded bond with her father, Kamal Haasan, offering a glimpse into their off-screen dynamic that is far removed from the larger-than-life image he carries. From exchanging “cringe reels” on Instagram to quietly observing his discipline and work ethic, Shruti shared candid anecdotes that reveal a more personal and relatable side of the veteran actor. She also reflected on a shared quality she deeply admires in both Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth.
Shruti Haasan reveals common quality between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan
During a chat with Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey, Shruti revealed that she has never actively sought career advice from either Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth. Instead, she has learned by observing them. She said, “The thing that’s common in both of them is that they’re both so hardworking. And it’s not hardworking like ‘yaar main itna kaam kar raha hu (I am working so hard), I’m so tensed’. They’re chupchaap (quietly) hardworking. They will give their lives for it quietly. They’re not creating tension. They’re maintaining their offices and their families, and working like beasts. That trait is beautiful.”
Shruti further shared that despite belonging to one of Indian cinema’s most iconic families, her relationship with her father is rooted in simplicity. She explained that they rarely discuss work and instead engage in everyday conversations. “We are normal baap-beti talking about normal baap-beti stuff,” she said. “He sends lots of reels on Instagram. There are some cringe reels. Then I’d tell him, ‘This aunty is really not funny, appa’ (laughs). But he’ll also send really artistic stuff. Then he’ll send a little girl singing, which I know is a callback to me. That’s cute. He loves videos of people cooking in villages, musicians and art.”
Although Shruti Haasan and Kamal Haasan have not collaborated extensively on screen, she was recently seen alongside Rajinikanth in Coolie, which went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, reportedly collecting ₹518 crore worldwide.
Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth's upcoming movie
Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the long-anticipated reunion of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who are set to share screen space again after 46 years. Speaking about the project last year, Rajinikanth revealed that the film will be produced under Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies, although further details, including the director, are yet to be announced.
On the work front, Shruti Haasan will next be seen in Aakasamlo Oka Tara, alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli. Produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Lightbox Media, the film’s release date is yet to be confirmed. She also has Salaar: Part 2 in the pipeline alongside Prabhas, adding to her exciting slate of upcoming projects.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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