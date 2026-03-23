'He sends cringe reels’: Shruti Haasan reveals Kamal Haasan’s unseen side and his shared trait with Rajinikanth

Actor Shruti Haasan has opened up about her refreshingly grounded bond with her father, Kamal Haasan, offering a glimpse into their off-screen dynamic that is far removed from the larger-than-life image he carries. From exchanging “cringe reels” on Instagram to quietly observing his discipline and work ethic, Shruti shared candid anecdotes that reveal a more personal and relatable side of the veteran actor. She also reflected on a shared quality she deeply admires in both Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. Shruti Haasan reveals a common quality between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Shruti Haasan reveals common quality between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan During a chat with Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey, Shruti revealed that she has never actively sought career advice from either Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth. Instead, she has learned by observing them. She said, “The thing that’s common in both of them is that they’re both so hardworking. And it’s not hardworking like ‘yaar main itna kaam kar raha hu (I am working so hard), I’m so tensed’. They’re chupchaap (quietly) hardworking. They will give their lives for it quietly. They’re not creating tension. They’re maintaining their offices and their families, and working like beasts. That trait is beautiful.”

Shruti further shared that despite belonging to one of Indian cinema’s most iconic families, her relationship with her father is rooted in simplicity. She explained that they rarely discuss work and instead engage in everyday conversations. “We are normal baap-beti talking about normal baap-beti stuff,” she said. “He sends lots of reels on Instagram. There are some cringe reels. Then I’d tell him, ‘This aunty is really not funny, appa’ (laughs). But he’ll also send really artistic stuff. Then he’ll send a little girl singing, which I know is a callback to me. That’s cute. He loves videos of people cooking in villages, musicians and art.”

Although Shruti Haasan and Kamal Haasan have not collaborated extensively on screen, she was recently seen alongside Rajinikanth in Coolie, which went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, reportedly collecting ₹518 crore worldwide.

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the long-anticipated reunion of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who are set to share screen space again after 46 years. Speaking about the project last year, Rajinikanth revealed that the film will be produced under Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies, although further details, including the director, are yet to be announced.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will next be seen in Aakasamlo Oka Tara, alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli. Produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Lightbox Media, the film’s release date is yet to be confirmed. She also has Salaar: Part 2 in the pipeline alongside Prabhas, adding to her exciting slate of upcoming projects.