Shruti Haasan meets baby with rare genetic condition after helping her parents: ‘Because of her, my daughter is alive’

The parents posted pictures of Shruti with Aazhvi on their Instagram accounts, writing, “They say you should never meet your heroes, but clearly, they haven't met @shrutzhaasan. I have always been someone who feels a lot but says very little and today my heart is just overflowing. This meeting was a milestone.”

Actor Shruti Haasan recently helped the parents of a baby girl with a rare genetic condition. The parents took to their Instagram accounts to post pictures and videos of their daughter meeting Shruti, revealing that she is only alive because of the actor, in another note. The video they posted shows Shruti and the baby, Aazhvi, sweetly playing together.

They praised Shruti for her kindness, adding, “What moved me the most was not just her presence but her incredible kindness. To be invited into her private space is a rare gift, but the way she welcomed us felt like family. The way she was with Aazhvi so sweet, so patient and so genuinely warm is something i will hold onto forever. Seeing Aazhvi's face light up because of Shruti's sweetness and that big bag of biscuits she so thoughtfully gave her! made me the happiest.”

The couple also called Shruti ‘the definition of down to earth’, saying that they’re grateful to her. The actor replied to the post with heart emojis.

How did Shruti Haasan help the baby access medical care In a long note shared in July 2025, the couple revealed that their baby, who was born in 2023, has a rare genetic condition called MSMD (Mendelian Susceptibility to Mycobacterial Diseases). They detailed the ordeal their child had to go through since she was only months old, to needing a bone marrow transplant in 2025.

Revealing the part Shruti played in helping them, they wrote, “They say when God can't reach us, He sends someone. For us, that someone was Ms Shruti Haasan - truly godsent. She led us to an incredible team of doctors (especially Dr Dharani & Dr Divya), and through them, we reached top specialists across the country.”

They also revealed that when Aazhvi was suddenly admitted to the ICU, it was Shruti and her team who helped them. “I was only able to do that - move quickly, access the best care - because of Ms Shruti. She and her team took care of everything, gave us strength, supported us emotionally, financially and because of her ... my daughter is alive today,” wrote the parents.