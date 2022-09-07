KBC 14: Contestant asks Amitabh Bachchan if Jaya Bachchan doubts him when he's too happy

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan will welcome contestant Harsh Poddar. In a promo clip shared by Sony Television from the show, Harsh told Amitabh that his wife doubts him when he is too happy. Harsh also asked Amitabh if the same happens with him and his wife Jaya Bachchan. Also Read: KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan bursts into laughter as he gets a funny DM from a contestant. Watch

During the show, Harsh said that he has come to the show with his wife. He then said, "I wanted to share why we fight at times. At times I come home happily, with a smile on my face, and then my wife..." Amitabh finishes his sentence and said, "Aap has rahe hain kisse mulakat kar ke aaye hain (You are smiling a lot. Did you meet someone)?" A surprised Harsh then said, "Aray sir..Aap ke sath bhi hota hai (This happens with you as well)?"

Amitabh's fun conversation with the contestants often win over hearts. In old episodes of the show, Amitabh asked a contestant's wife if his films are ‘bekar’, and in another one, he asked a contestant about online dating.

Amitabh and Jaya first met during the filming of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1971 film, Guddi. In the movie, Jaya played a star-stuck girl, who was madly in love with Dharmendra, who played himself. Dilip Kumar, Pran, Om Prakash, Ashok Kumar, and Rajesh Khanna, also appeared in the film. They have appeared together in several films. Some of them are Zanjeer (1973), Abhimaan (1973), Chupke Chupke (1975), Sholay (1975), and Mili (1975).

They are parents to actor Abhishek Bachchan, and entrepreneur and author Shweta Bachchan Nanda. They have three grandchildren – Agastya Nanda, Navya Nanda, and Aaradhya Bachchan. Abhishek is married to actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

