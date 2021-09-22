Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Did Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami just confirm he has won? See her Instagram posts

The grand finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 will air this weekend but the winner's name might already be out. Contestant Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami has shared pictures and videos from a party, seemingly confirming that he has won the trophy.

In a picture shared by one of their friends-- and later reposted by Neha--Arjun is posing with the KKK11 trophy in his hands. The caption also called Arjun ‘KKK winner’. Their friends--including KKK11 contestant Anushka Sen--also joined the couple for the photos. More pictures and videos show them dancing and celebrating the win. Neha also shared a close up of the trophy--a golden lion with ‘winner | season 11’ embossed at the bottom of it.

Arjun Bijlani with his friends.

Neha shared another picture with Arjun on Instagram. “I'm soooooo proud of you my jaan... I know what you have done really.. you deserve all the happiness in the world... @arjunbijlani,” she said.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is hosted by Rohit Shetty and began airing in July. Other contestants on the show included Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla and others. The finalists this season were Arjun, Divyanka, Rahul, Shweta, Varun and Vishal Aditya Singh.

The 11th season was shot in Cape Town soon after the second wave of the pandemic.

Recently, fans were disappointed over Arjun's decision to nominate Sourabh Raaj Jain for an elimination stunt. Arjun took to Twitter to offer a clarification. Responding to a Twitter user who called his move 'wrong', Arjun had said, "I won the k medal to be saved from the elimination stunt .. later the twist was I have to choose someone. So I did that. When Sourabh was eliminated I knew a lot of people will find it unfair. I truly wished he hadn’t. But yes u have a right to have an opinion."