Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson breakup amid ‘busy schedules’ after nine months of relationship: reports

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, 41, and comedian Pete Davidson, 28, have broken up after nine months of relationship, as per various news reports. The two started dating after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021, where Pete was among the cast members since eight seasons. They had also shared a kiss on screen.

News portals quoted anonymous sources saying that the pair split this week. "Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules. They both travel all the time and it was hard," a source informed the People. A spokesperson for Kim had no comment, and a representative for Pete Davidson did not respond to a request for comment.

On July 11, Kim had posted a series of cute photos with Pete on Instagram, including photos of the two chilling by a pool and Kim resting her feet on his chest.

After their meeting on Saturday Night Live, Kim and Pete were photographed holding hands at Knott's Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, California, The Hollywood Reporter stated. Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye West last year and shares four children with the rapper, discussed her relationship with Pete during a visit to The Tonight Show in June. At the time, she told host Jimmy Fallon that her then-boyfriend had helped her get a better sense of the show's famous alums.

Few weeks ago, Kim unveiled the teaser of the second season of her reality show, The Kardashians, in which she was seen addressing her relationship with Pete. She talked about how happy her new relationship is making her. At the end of the teaser, Kim asked Pete if he would like to shower with her and he immediately jumps to her idea.

(With ANI inputs)

