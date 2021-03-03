IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kishwer Merchant, expecting first child with Suyyash Rai, says her pregnancy was ‘unplanned’
Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are expecting their first child.
Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are expecting their first child.
tv

Kishwer Merchant, expecting first child with Suyyash Rai, says her pregnancy was ‘unplanned’

  • Kishwer Merchant said that her pregnancy was not planned. She is currently expecting her first child with her husband Suyyash Rai.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:33 PM IST

Actor-couple Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are expecting their first child in August. In a new interview, she revealed that her pregnancy was unplanned but added that they are thrilled about welcoming a new addition to the family.

Kishwer said her and Suyyash’s parents were persuading them to start a family for a while now. She added that while she has picked a name for a girl, he has decided on the name of a boy.

Talking to ETimes, Kishwer said, “Suyyash and my parents have wanted this since long and were quite after us to have a baby, but yet it's an unplanned baby. I had skipped my period in December and I was feeling very tired that month. But when I did the skip again in January, I started recollecting if I had done a skip in December as well. In that confusion, I just decided to get a test done. And lo! I found I was pregnant.”

Kishwer expressed her excitement about her pregnancy. “Suyyash and I are extremely thrilled. It is a blessing to conceive at this age naturally,” she said, adding that they have already zeroed in on baby names. “Suyyash has decided a name for the son and I have decided a name for the daughter.”

Also read | Kangana Ranaut can't find architects to rebuild her office: 'They say they are getting threats from ⁦BMC'

On Tuesday, Suyyash and Kishwer announced the happy news with adorable Instagram posts, featuring pictures from a photoshoot on the beach. “You can now stop asking ‘when are you guys gonna have a baby’ Coming Soon .. #august2021 #sukishkababy,” she wrote in her caption. He, meanwhile, quipped, “Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun (I am going to become the father of your child) @kishwersmerchantt ! Coming this August.”

Suyyash and Kishwer, who first met on the sets of her show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani in 2011, tied the knot on December 15, 2016.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suyyash rai kishwer merchant

Related Stories

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have also appeared on Bigg Boss together.
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have also appeared on Bigg Boss together.
tv

Kishwer-Suyyash announce first pregnancy with special post: 'Coming in August'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:21 PM IST
  • Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai announced on Tuesday that they are expecting their first child. Check out their Instagram posts.
READ FULL STORY
During the courtroom task, Hina Khan made some derogatory comments on Arshi Khan.
During the courtroom task, Hina Khan made some derogatory comments on Arshi Khan.
tv

Bigg Boss 11: Kishwer Merchant, Asha Negi attack Hina Khan for her ‘spitting’ comment

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 02, 2017 05:28 PM IST
First, Hina Khan made a comment about how Gauahar Khan has less number of followers on social media than her. She also suggested that there is something wrong with Sakshi Tanwar’s eyebrows. She also displayed her dislike for Sanjeeda Sheikh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satish Shah got the Covid-19 vaccine earlier this week.
Satish Shah got the Covid-19 vaccine earlier this week.
tv

Satish Shah gets Covid-19 vaccine after standing for 3 hours 'in the hot sun'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Satish Shah chose to wait in line for three hours in the scorching heat to get the Covid-19 vaccine. As he tweeted about not using the VIP entrance, fans flooded the internet with Maya Sarabhai jokes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are expecting their first child.
Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are expecting their first child.
tv

Kishwer, expecting first child with Suyyash, says her pregnancy was 'unplanned'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • Kishwer Merchant said that her pregnancy was not planned. She is currently expecting her first child with her husband Suyyash Rai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jankee Parekh with son Sufi.
Jankee Parekh with son Sufi.
tv

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh reveals why she broke down after holding son

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:59 PM IST
  • Jankee Parekh felt a number of emotions as she left newborn son Sufi at home for some time, while she visited the dentist. See their first photo here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant has been in news even after completion of Bigg Boss 14 owing to her mother's illness.
Rakhi Sawant has been in news even after completion of Bigg Boss 14 owing to her mother's illness.
tv

Rakhi Sawant, brother Rakesh dismiss FIR against them, call it 'publicity stunt'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • An FIR was lodged against Rakhi Sawant, her brother Rakesh Sawant and a person named Raj Khatri. Rakhi's brother has now reacted to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik bags the Bigg BGoss 14 trophy.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik bags the Bigg BGoss 14 trophy.(Colors)
tv

When Rubina Dilaik had to sell her house after not being paid on debut TV show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik was forced to sell her house after not receiving her salary for a television show, despite repeated reminders to her producers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Keith Sequira and Rochelle Rao celebrate their third wedding anniversary on Thursday.(iNSTAGRAM)
Keith Sequira and Rochelle Rao celebrate their third wedding anniversary on Thursday.(iNSTAGRAM)
tv

Keith, Rochelle open up on seeking marriage counsellor's help

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:14 PM IST
  • As they plan a small and sweet celebration for their third wedding anniversary on Thursday, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao talk about seeking help from a marriage counsellor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a viral video Rahul Vaidya was seen praising Aryan Khan.
In a viral video Rahul Vaidya was seen praising Aryan Khan.
tv

Rahul Vaidya lavishes praise on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in this viral video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:47 AM IST
  • In a viral video, Rahul Vaidya of Bigg Boss 14 is seen narrating an incident about how he met Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan at a city lounge and how the singer was impressed by star kid's humility and patience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin enjoy their time together.(Instagram)
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin enjoy their time together.(Instagram)
tv

Aly Goni shares pic with Jasmin Bhasin, says 'we are our own world'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:18 AM IST
  • Aly Goni has posted a new photo with close friend and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kavita Kaushik had also accused Abhinav Shukla of drunkenly texting her.
Kavita Kaushik had also accused Abhinav Shukla of drunkenly texting her.
tv

Bigg Boss 14's Kavita Kaushik names and shames online abusers, shares screenshot

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik has shared screenshots of the abusive messages she received on social media. "Call them out! Expose them!" Kavita wrote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have also appeared on Bigg Boss together.
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have also appeared on Bigg Boss together.
tv

Kishwer-Suyyash announce first pregnancy with special post: 'Coming in August'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:21 PM IST
  • Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai announced on Tuesday that they are expecting their first child. Check out their Instagram posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Saif Ali Khan headlines Ali Abbas Zafar’s web show Tandav.(HT_PRINT)
Actor Saif Ali Khan headlines Ali Abbas Zafar’s web show Tandav.(HT_PRINT)
tv

Tandav row: Amazon issues fresh apology, says 'we respect viewers' beliefs'

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:26 PM IST
  • Amazon Prime Video has issued a new apology over the legal cases surrounding the political drama Tandav. Read it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Raj Singh doesn’t want the short film on Pratyusha Banerjee’s life to be released. (HT Photo)
Rahul Raj Singh doesn’t want the short film on Pratyusha Banerjee’s life to be released. (HT Photo)
tv

Pratyusha's ex-boyfriend says he's 'waiting for day karma punishes Kamya, Vikas'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:53 PM IST
  • Late Pratyusha Banerjee's ex-boyfriend, Rahul Raj Singh, has said that he is waiting for the day that karma punishes Kamya Panjabi and Vikas Gupta. Both Vikas and Kamya have spoken against Rahul in Pratyusha's suicide case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta shared a video from his meeting with Rakhi Sawant's mother.
Vikas Gupta shared a video from his meeting with Rakhi Sawant's mother.
tv

Rakhi Sawant's mom blushes as Vikas Gupta kisses her: 'Move aside Halle Berry'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Vikas Gupta shared a video of his meeting with Rakhi Sawant's mother, Jaya Sawant, who is undergoing cancer treatment. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant was seen kissing her while praising her hairstyle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Mahajan brought friends and foes together.
Rahul Mahajan brought friends and foes together.
tv

Inside Rahul Mahajan's Bigg Boss party: Rubina bonds with 'sister' Nikki

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:50 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Arshi Khan, and Jaan Kumar Sanu attended a Bigg Boss 14 bash thrown by Rahul Mahajan and his wife, Natalya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14 alum Jasmin Bhasin urges fans to stay away from negativity.
Bigg Boss 14 alum Jasmin Bhasin urges fans to stay away from negativity.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin requests fans to 'let go of all the negativity' amid fan wars

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:42 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin took to Twitter to urge her fans to not spread negativity. Her tweet came amid social media wars between her fans and those of Rubina Dilaik.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP