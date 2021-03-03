Kishwer Merchant, expecting first child with Suyyash Rai, says her pregnancy was ‘unplanned’

Actor-couple Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are expecting their first child in August. In a new interview, she revealed that her pregnancy was unplanned but added that they are thrilled about welcoming a new addition to the family.

Kishwer said her and Suyyash’s parents were persuading them to start a family for a while now. She added that while she has picked a name for a girl, he has decided on the name of a boy.

Talking to ETimes, Kishwer said, “Suyyash and my parents have wanted this since long and were quite after us to have a baby, but yet it's an unplanned baby. I had skipped my period in December and I was feeling very tired that month. But when I did the skip again in January, I started recollecting if I had done a skip in December as well. In that confusion, I just decided to get a test done. And lo! I found I was pregnant.”

Kishwer expressed her excitement about her pregnancy. “Suyyash and I are extremely thrilled. It is a blessing to conceive at this age naturally,” she said, adding that they have already zeroed in on baby names. “Suyyash has decided a name for the son and I have decided a name for the daughter.”

On Tuesday, Suyyash and Kishwer announced the happy news with adorable Instagram posts, featuring pictures from a photoshoot on the beach. “You can now stop asking ‘when are you guys gonna have a baby’ Coming Soon .. #august2021 #sukishkababy,” she wrote in her caption. He, meanwhile, quipped, “Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun (I am going to become the father of your child) @kishwersmerchantt ! Coming this August.”

Suyyash and Kishwer, who first met on the sets of her show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani in 2011, tied the knot on December 15, 2016.

