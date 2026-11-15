Nandish Singh Sandhu marries Kavita Banerjee in intimate Bengali wedding, shares special moments from celebrations

Television actor Nandish Singh Sandhu is married! The actor tied the knot with actor Kavita Banerjee in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony in Hooghly, West Bengal, on November 14. The couple celebrated their big day in the presence of family members and close friends, keeping the festivities intimate while staying true to Bengali customs.

Wedding celebrations in Bengali style

Nandish Singh Sandhu marries Kavita Banerjee in traditional Bengali wedding in West Bengal, see pictures.

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The wedding celebrations began on November 13 with an engagement and sangeet ceremonies. The evening saw friends and family come together to dance and celebrate the couple. A haldi ceremony followed the next morning, before Nandish and Kavita exchanged wedding vows in the evening. Pictures and videos from the celebrations have been doing the rounds on social media, giving fans a peek into their special moments.

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For the wedding, Kavita chose a traditional red and cream Banarasi saree, while Nandish looked every bit the groom in a cream dhoti and kurta. The couple kept their wedding looks rooted in tradition, making the occasion even more special.

Nandish Singh Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee get married.

From a private roka to their wedding day

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{{^usCountry}} Nandish and Kavita's wedding comes over a year after they got engaged in a private roka ceremony. The two exchanged rings on September 5, 2025, but kept the news to themselves for a month before announcing it publicly. When Nandish finally shared pictures from the engagement on Instagram, he captioned them, “Hi Partner. Ready (sic).” Kavita also gave fans a glimpse of her engagement ring through an Instagram Story, sharing the date "05/09/2025" along with an evil eye emoji. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nandish and Kavita's wedding comes over a year after they got engaged in a private roka ceremony. The two exchanged rings on September 5, 2025, but kept the news to themselves for a month before announcing it publicly. When Nandish finally shared pictures from the engagement on Instagram, he captioned them, “Hi Partner. Ready (sic).” Kavita also gave fans a glimpse of her engagement ring through an Instagram Story, sharing the date "05/09/2025" along with an evil eye emoji. {{/usCountry}}

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As the couple prepared for their wedding, Nandish also thanked everyone who had reached out with their love and blessings. The actor acknowledged the good wishes they had received ahead of beginning this new phase of their lives together.

Nandish Singh Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee during their wedding ceremony.

Nandish Singh Sandhu's second marriage

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At 44, this is Nandish's second marriage. He was earlier married to actor Rashami Desai, whom he met while working in the television industry. The two got married in 2012, but their relationship hit a rough patch, and news of their separation emerged in 2014. They were granted a divorce in 2016.

Kavita, who is reportedly 11 years younger than Nandish, is also a familiar face on television. She has featured in shows such as Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and Bhagya Lakshmi. Nandish, meanwhile, has been part of the television industry for several years and has appeared in several popular shows.