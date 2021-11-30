OTT is surely putting up challenge for TV: Abhishek Rawat

Actor Abhishek Rawat was on a six-year hiatus from TV. After doing several shows as protagonist he took a break as he wanted to explore films and web content. More than that, he was not satisfied with the kind of content he was doing.

On his visit to his hometown, Lucknow, he says, “My last TV show was Service Wali Bahu (2015). All these years, I was not considering TV as I did not agree with the content that is being shown in daily soaps. The content was such that I myself stopped watching them. I too have done all that drama but as an artiste you like doing things that are more relatable.”

So, what made him make a comeback? “The show did not have saas-bahu saga, scheming, bloodshed, supernatural elements, big havelies or unimaginable dresses. Kaamnaa is about a simple loving couple with a major conflict. I play an ordinary person while my wife has high aspirations from life. So, this was a very relatable premise we have in daily life.”

The Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo actor feels due to films and web-shows TV too is witnessing a change. “In cinema, we are making films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Dum Laga Kar Haisha that show real-India stories and locations. OTT took it a step further with realistic content related to the common man. Now, I see TV mildly drifting from the successful formula and experimenting with fresh and relatable content. OTT is surely putting up a challenge for TV.”

He explored films and web shows during his break. “I did a film, Motichoor Chaknachoor where I played a good comic role while in Bhoot...: The Haunted Ship I played an officer. I did two seasons of the web-show Married Women Diaries as lead which was in a very interesting space. I also did some episodic shows,” he says.

Talking about his early days in Lucknow, he says, “My father was in the army. So, we lived in the Cantonment and after his retirement, we shifted to Tyagi Vihar Colony in Ashiyana. I have done my schooling from Army Public School and graduated from Lucknow Christian College. Then, I did my MBA and joined a start-up in Delhi. Then I went to Mumbai and took a job in a telefilm company where I was doing management and sales. But I was not happy and working close to TV made me realise that this is what I want to do.”

He left job to try his luck in acting. “For the initial two years it was very tough and the grind of auditions and rejections made me learn and prepare myself. This drill served like a university for me and I will say that rejections have been my biggest teacher! I started with ads, small roles and cameos. Finally, Agle Janam…happened which became the number one show and since then things have been smooth,” he adds.